The speculation of Aaron Rodgers joining Patriots has officially begun

A myriad of intriguing thoughts stemmed from the Green Bay Packers’ 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

First off, Tom Brady is undoubtedly the greatest player to ever step on an NFL field. That was a no-brainer and now it should be solidified for anyone who was in question. Secondly, Aaron Rodgers seemed fed up and his future in Green Bay is anything but guaranteed.

“A lot of guys’ futures, they’re uncertain. Myself included,” Rodgers said following the loss. “That’s what sad about it most: getting this far. Obviously there’s got to be an end to it at some part whether we make it past this one or not. But just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it all.”

Now, what we’ve all been waiting for — could the 37-year-old join up with the New England Patriots and fulfill the fantasy that NFL fans have had for over a decade?

It’s hard to argue that Rodgers isn’t the most physically talented quarterback in league history. But, he hasn’t had the circumstances Brady had in New England and NFL fans have vigorously argued that Bill Belichick would have more than six Super Bowl wins if Rodgers was slinging the ball.

Following one of the best seasons in Rodgers’ career, this could turn into reality for the 2021 season. Pro Football Talk tweeted out some potential landing spots for Rodgers, and New England could be one of the most appealing places.

Here’s some reactions to the idea of it.

The immediate argument would lead to him being under contract for the next two years — which is true.

He is under contract. He has no option to be traded next year….only can retire. Speculation is futile…unless he retires…and why would he….over one game. He missed throws too. He pulled out of run plays to miss passes. Goes both ways. — Cory Wielert (@revcwielert) January 25, 2021

But, similar to Deshaun Watson, there hits a point that superstars can control their own destiny and demand their way out. Rodgers has been in Green Bay for 16 years and he’s tied with Brady for NFC Championship wins. The Packers haven’t helped maximize his career and Father Time is going to start creeping up fast.

The Patriots have leverage with Belichick at the helm and they have a ton of cap space to work with. New England is returning key players who opted-out last season and there’s a slew of talented free agents that would immediately be interested if Rodgers were to be traded.

It’s far-fetched at the moment and strings would have to be pulled, but that won’t stop the speculation from fans and media throughout the offseason. Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo are more realistic options, but they bring a lot less excitement.

Rodgers joining the Patriots brings the most exhilaration and the idea will be talked about until it’s fully shut down — or in a wild scenario, it happens.