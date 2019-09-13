Spectrum subscribers report NFL Network aired 'Hail Mary' show rather than Panthers-Buccaneers

A portion of Spectrum viewers tuning in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers play on Thursday night were instead met with a headache as the game was listed on their guide, but not playing.

Some Spectrum subscribers tweeted during the game they were getting alternative programming, mainly a “Top 10 Hail Marys” show, rather than the game on NFL Network. It was the first week the Thursday night game switched over the NFLN, which requires a more expensive TV package at Spectrum.

@Ask_Spectrum what’s this?? Nfl network shows the game is on the guide but not on it?? pic.twitter.com/5SlITKFC0s — Spurs Mafia Mac (@MacPenMedia) September 13, 2019

What is happening @Ask_Spectrum @NFL @nflnetwork? The network is just some top 10 list and not the game. When I try and watch through the NFL app, spectrum now has some error message. pic.twitter.com/ryNBQTozFh — Ryan Hasenauer (@RyanH7681) September 13, 2019

The alternative programming wasn’t due to the weather delay toward the beginning of the game. The game was delayed at 8:42 p.m. ET (it resumed at 9:07 p.m. ET) but many of the tweets came before that with photos of the TV guide over the program and it continued through the night.

@Ask_Spectrum why is the nfl game not on tv? I’ve sent you a DM and haven’t gotten a response. Just switched to spectrum this week to get NFL games. Not a great start — Jaryd Salazar (@Jaryd251) September 13, 2019

Users reported on Twitter trouble signing into the Spectrum online streaming service and said it wasn’t working. Other users were able to sign into their Spectrum accounts and tune into NFL Network through other outlets as their TV channel was still airing other programming.

Many of the Twitter complaints were from Ohio, including this viewer who had an interesting situation.

@nflnetwork seriously!!!!

Why is it that in my living room on spectrum cable channel 346 I can watch the game.

But in the bedroom, channel 346 is a top ten TE list on NFL Network???? — Neutron Man (@PHBuckeye) September 13, 2019

Spectrum said it was “investigating reports” that the NFL Network had “alternate broadcasting.”





We are currently investigating reports of the NFL Network showing alternate broadcasting, we apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) September 13, 2019

The issue we tweeted about was regarding streaming on the Spectrum tv app. If you would like further assistance please DM the account name and full address. -CS — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) September 13, 2019

In another separate tweet, Spectrum told one user it doesn’t control what a broadcaster shows so “if they changed the programming it would be up to the NFL Network.”

TV networks and cable companies commonly engage in disputes when the contracts are up and can result in blackouts for viewers. Comcast and At&T are facing an issue with Disney and therefore ESPN, which could go dark Friday.

A portion of Spectrum subscribers missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers game Thursday night because of alternate programming. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

