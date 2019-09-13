Spectrum subscribers report NFL Network aired 'Hail Mary' show rather than Panthers-Buccaneers

Cassandra Negley
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

A portion of Spectrum viewers tuning in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers play on Thursday night were instead met with a headache as the game was listed on their guide, but not playing.

Some Spectrum subscribers tweeted during the game they were getting alternative programming, mainly a “Top 10 Hail Marys” show, rather than the game on NFL Network. It was the first week the Thursday night game switched over the NFLN, which requires a more expensive TV package at Spectrum.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The alternative programming wasn’t due to the weather delay toward the beginning of the game. The game was delayed at 8:42 p.m. ET (it resumed at 9:07 p.m. ET) but many of the tweets came before that with photos of the TV guide over the program and it continued through the night.

Users reported on Twitter trouble signing into the Spectrum online streaming service and said it wasn’t working. Other users were able to sign into their Spectrum accounts and tune into NFL Network through other outlets as their TV channel was still airing other programming.

Many of the Twitter complaints were from Ohio, including this viewer who had an interesting situation.

Spectrum said it was “investigating reports” that the NFL Network had “alternate broadcasting.”


In another separate tweet, Spectrum told one user it doesn’t control what a broadcaster shows so “if they changed the programming it would be up to the NFL Network.”

TV networks and cable companies commonly engage in disputes when the contracts are up and can result in blackouts for viewers. Comcast and At&T are facing an issue with Disney and therefore ESPN, which could go dark Friday.

A portion of Spectrum subscribers missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers game Thursday night because of alternate programming. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
A portion of Spectrum subscribers missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers game Thursday night because of alternate programming. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next