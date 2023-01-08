After spectacular TD catch, Bills WR gives ball to athletic trainer who gave Damar Hamlin CPR

Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington has been credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life. John Brown gave Kellington a game ball to thank him.

The Bills wide receiver, an unlikely hero after being called up from the team's practice squad, made a spectacular diving 42-yard touchdown reception to put Buffalo up 28-17 against the New England Patriots. Then he made sure to find Kellington on the sideline.

Kellington performed CPR and chest compressions on Damar Hamlin for several minutes after Hamlin went under cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

Kellington joined Syracuse University as an athletic trainer from 2005 until 2017, when he joined the Bills.

John Brown gave his touchdown ball to Denny Kellington, the @BuffaloBills assistant athletic trainer, who administered CPR to Damar Hamlin. #ForDamar pic.twitter.com/XJrvD4tEFK — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

.@BuffaloBills HC Sean McDermott praises assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington who provided immediate care to Damar Hamlin on the field.



"You talk about a real leader, a real hero, in saving Damar's life." ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/HuGyPBhm5g — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2023

