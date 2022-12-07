a Spectacular Goalie Save from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings
Tom Brady did it again.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
As Aaron Judge lingers over his free-agent decision, his wife Sam reminded him of a prediction he made as a senior at Linden High School.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
The Cubs have agreed to a deal with free agent and former Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger.
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
Who has the best chance to win it all? Brazil is the betting favorite while defending World Cup champions France play England on Saturday.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. ''I worked at the university for a long time,'' Wright said, with just a tinge of modesty. Could it be, Jay Wright, the Hall of Fame coach who built Villanova from sleepy Big East school into a national power and won two national championships before he shocked the sport in April and retired at 60 after one last Final Four, forgotten already?
On Monday morning, the Yankees felt cautiously optimistic about their chances to sign Aaron Judge. By the afternoon, a surprising twist had caught them off guard.
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
Cole Kuiper saw a report on Twitter: Aaron Judge was nearing a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Cole called his father, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, to share the good news. Then the report was scrubbed, and Cole had to get back to his vacationing dad.
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha purchased a larger estate in Atherton, California, months before selling their $31.2 million dollar home in the same town.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
The player everyone assumed was a lock to join LIV Golf is still a PGA Tour member and might be the only one capable of making sense without making enemies. Adam Scott speaks without an agenda, and in these acrimonious times, that can make it difficult to discern exactly where he stands. Scott has listened over the last month as the two strongest voices, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, took turns saying golf cannot come together as long as Greg Norman remains the face of LIV Golf.
A night after agreeing to a huge deal with Trea Turner, the Phillies filled a big hole in their starting rotation by reaching a four-year agreement with Taijuan Walker. By Corey Seidman
Former Giants managers Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker reacted to Barry Bonds' latest Baseball Hall of Fame snub.
Logan Webb was like every Giants fan when an Aaron Judge tweet by MLB Network's Jon Heyman hit the internet.
Only one team wanted Baker Mayfield. The Rams were the only team that put in a waiver claim for Mayfield, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Under the NFL waiver system, when the Panthers put Mayfield on waivers, all 31 other teams had an opportunity to put in a claim for him, and the team [more]