a Spectacular Goalie Save from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/05/2021
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/05/2021
The sportscasting icon is reportedly approaching the end of his contract and wants Tony Romo money in a new deal.
His reaction couldn't be more awkward.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski star in a hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dustin Johnson, who shot a 67 in Thursday's opening round, scorched a drive long and left on the 10th hole. The result is painful to watch.
Damion Lee had some words for the MVP candidate.
When Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his 20+ year head coaching career, he celebrated in spectacular fashion.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl on Sunday. Childhood sweetheart Brittany Matthews will be there cheering him on.
Michigan State said Thursday that former Spartans basketball player Mat Ishbia has committed to donating a record $32 million to the athletic department. Ishbia was a walk-on guard for the Spartans for their 2000 national championship team under coach Tom Izzo. He graduated from Michigan State's Eli Broad College of Business in 2003.
The Dodgers astonishingly signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a 3-year, $102-million deal. The best team in baseball just got enormously better.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is making a list of potential teams he wants to play for.
Danny Amendola's Patriot Way comments have sparked reaction from several former Patriots players. One current Patriots player, safety Devin McCourty, was asked about Amendola's remarks Friday morning on ESPN morning show "Get Up!"
The sting of being the first team eliminated from the 36th America’s Cup is going to be with the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic for quite some time. American Magic has had a week to process the end of its campaign, which was hastened when its yacht, Patriot, capsized and nearly sank during a race against Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in the challenger round-robins on Jan. 17 on New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf. With help from the other competitors, American Magic got the yacht back to shore, patched a hole in the hull and rebuilt other components in the high-tech boat.
Terry Porter had led the Pilots for five seasons, his first collegiate job after several short stints coaching in the NBA.
During Wednesday's pro-am, Bubba Watson busted out his pink Ping driver—yes, driver—on the famous par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.
While on ‘Cari & Jemele Won’t Stick to Sports,’ Mark Cuban responded to comments made by ESPN’s Zach Lowe calling Mavericks guard Luka Doncic a “whiner.”
The New England Patriots need to replace Tom Brady in earnest this offseason. DJ Bean, Tom Giles and Michael Holley break down the most logical fits for the team at the quarterback spot.
Our preseason picks were pretty accurate when it came to one Super Bowl team.
USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where the Top 50 prospects in the class of 2021 signed.
Did Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin poke fun at the Tony DeAngelo incident? It sure looked that way.
So much for an exciting offseason capped by a new starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. It's not going to happen, at least not according to former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long. Long gave this hot take on Wednesday about what's likely to ...