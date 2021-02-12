a Spectacular Goalie Save from Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
Officially, 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had not a single injury at any point in his 21st NFL season. Unofficially, his left knee is messed up. Coach Bruce Arians said that Brady needs minor surgery on his left knee. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the procedure is “more than just a little [more]
There will be more teams interested, but here are five we think could be players for Watt this offseason.
DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.
Following Steph Curry's ridiculous underhand trick shot after the final buzzer against the Magic, the NBA Twitter community exploded.
Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade claimed he made a windfall by betting on himself and taking the field, but it looks like he won't be cashing in.
Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.
The football GOAT has a car collection as impressive as his skills on the field!
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered another awesome moment for his MVP candidacy with his play in Friday night's win.
The Clemson star and likely No. 1 overall pick worked out Friday morning. Here are some takeaways.
The Houston Texans have agreed to release J.J. Watt. There will be many teams vying for his services. What organizations are the best fits?
J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans are splitting. Who were the 10 players drafted before the great defensive lineman in 2011?
Jay Valai was announced as a member of the Eagles' staff but a day later he's reportedly already leaving. By Reuben Frank
Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.
Here’s a look at which team may sign former Houston Texan J.J. Watt.
World number one Novak Djokovic skipped practice on Saturday after suffering what he described as a "muscle tear" as the wait continued over the defending Australian Open champion's ability to contest his fourth round match. The 33-year-old, a record eight-time winner on the Melbourne Park Arena, slipped during the third set of Friday's third-round match against Taylor Fritz and disappeared off Rod Laver Arena for treatment. The Serbian, who said he was sure it was a muscle tear on his right side, required further attention on the injury during the third set before he went on to script a five-set win and set up a clash against Milos Raonic on Sunday.
Watch as Serena Williams laughs through a wild Australian Open point that had her running all over the court and hitting shots over her shoulder.
The situation between the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson has escalated quickly, with Wilson clearly not happy and with the team reportedly not happy that Wilson is displaying his unhappiness in a public setting. So where does it go from here? Wilson apparently has not yet asked for a trade, but it could be moving [more]
Novak Djokovic was nearly upset by American Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, then said he might not play his next match.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joked about his not-so-GOAT gait on Twitter.
Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler highlight the list of notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.