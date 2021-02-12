a Spectacular Goalie Save from Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic skipped practice on Saturday after suffering what he described as a "muscle tear" as the wait continued over the defending Australian Open champion's ability to contest his fourth round match. The 33-year-old, a record eight-time winner on the Melbourne Park Arena, slipped during the third set of Friday's third-round match against Taylor Fritz and disappeared off Rod Laver Arena for treatment. The Serbian, who said he was sure it was a muscle tear on his right side, required further attention on the injury during the third set before he went on to script a five-set win and set up a clash against Milos Raonic on Sunday.