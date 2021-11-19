a Spectacular Goalie Save from Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets
A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday. Warning: Contains graphic content
Steph Curry is a giant in the basketball world. Tacko Fall is a giant in real life.
Steph Curry went off for 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors staged an epic rally to beat the Cavs on Thursday night.
"Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!" wrote Spieth.
If Zac Stacy were still in the NFL, he wouldn’t be. A horrifying video has emerged of Stacy attacking his ex-girlfriend, punching her before throwing her into a TV. TMZ.com reports that the incident happened in the victim’s home on Saturday. Folks around the NFL are noticing the video, and reacting to it. “For the [more]
After trailing for much of the game, the Warriors put together their best fourth quarter of the season and shut down the Cavaliers to pull out a win in Cleveland.
Shohei Ohtani is expected to win the AL MVP on Thursday in what will be a massive loss for sportsbooks.
CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night. Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the final period to help Golden State outscore the Cavaliers 36-8. The Warriors ran off the first 17 points of the quarter to take an 85-81 advantage, holding Cleveland to 12 consecutive empty possessions.
But here's the part that may come as a surprise: A source with knowledge of the list said there are approximately 30 players who would satisfy the Sixers in a Simmons swap, and there's an internal belief that a fair amount of them - let's say five ...
Zac Stacy, a former Jets running back, violently assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, punching her in the head and then throwing her against a television and their son’s chair. The woman said Stacy was visiting her and their five-month-old son, who can be seen in the video. The extremely graphic video was published by TMZ on Wednesday night. Stacy left Florida after cops were called and is ...
Though the goals haven't come as frequently for Kirill Kaprizov thus far in his rookie-of-the-year follow-up, the multi-skilled left wing has still been a significant contributor for Minnesota. Temporarily moved down to the third line on Thursday night to help give the Wild offense a jolt, Kaprizov broke out in a big way with a career-best four points. Kaprizov had a goal and three assists for the Wild, who used a four-goal third period to spoil Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter's return with a 7-2 victory over the Stars.
We're now more than a month into the NHL season, which is enough time to press the panic button on several teams.
FOX 35's Dave Puglisi speaks to Kristin Evans about the alleged attack by ex-NFL player Zac Stacy.
Where would Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones land in 2021 NFL Re-draft? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer talked to several pro scouts and shared some very interesting results.
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton spoke out Thursday on recent calls NFL officials have made that have generated controversy.
Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter.
Defense wins championships. This defense is the real deal, and they were all winners vs. the Falcons.
Exclusive interview: ‘The Man’ challenges former UFC champion Rousey to make her WWE return
Warning: Graphic content Former Jets running back allegedly attacked ex-partner