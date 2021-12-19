a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/18/2021
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/18/2021
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin recorded his first career hat trick in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Red Wings GM and EVP Steve Yzerman offered up his thoughts on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols as the league trudges through a slew of outbreaks.
Nelly Korda finally got a photo with her golf hero Tiger Woods and Tiger had some words of praise for Nelly's game.
Jackson State was blown out in the Celebration Bowl by MEAC champ South Carolina State
Follow along for live results from the entire Showtime card and play-by-play of the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.
The Colts took a lead early and Jonathan Taylor iced the win late.
The YouTube star battles the former UFC champion in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out through injury and illness
It was a tough night for the rookie.
The UFC has a new knockout king as Derrick Lewis broke the record with most finishes in promotion history by finishing Chris Daukaus.
The YouTube star and former UFC champion will contest a rematch this weekend
Alabama strikes out on two 5-stars, losing them to two big programs with new high-profile coaches.
"I apologize to Jacksonville."
Former NFL great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida for failing to register as a sex offender, according to court records.
Steph Curry wanted his sixth foul challenged by Steve Kerr, but the Warriors' coach had two good reasons for not doing so.
Deion Sanders' Jackson State team came into the Celebration Bowl with all the hype, but Buddy Pough's South Carolina State squad dominated the game.
See what fans and analysts from NBA Twitter were saying about Jonathan Kuminga's 26 point performance during the Warriors' loss to the Raptors on Saturday.
'Twas the night before the PNC Championship and all through an Orlando-area banquet hall ...
Beaver County Times sports columnist Chris Mueller writes that "Mean" Joe Greene's recent comments regarding the Steelers are "stinging, accurate."
Matthew Judon and Carson Wentz had an unfriendly exchange Saturday night
Breeland started all 13 games with the Vikings this season.