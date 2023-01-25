a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks
(San Jose Sharks) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/24/2023
(San Jose Sharks) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/24/2023
Congratulations, coach! Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is one of three finalists for the 2022 AP Coach of the Year.
Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton doesn't have the most imposing stature, but he is one tough customer on the ice, and Lightning forward Corey Perry found out firsthand Thursday night in a spirited fight.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Gary Peters led the A.L. in ERA twice and led the league in wins once.
The Capitals and Hurricanes released their jersey designs for the 2023 Stadium Series game Thursday.
There are five players that were snubbed and left off the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starting lineup.
It was Fight Night in St. Paul on Thursday as the Wild took on the Flyers in a heated matchup.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed the refs missed a call on Klay Thompson's go-ahead 3-pointer in the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies.
The Arizona Cardinals are busy lining up interviews with head coach candidates.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
Coaches Poll All-Time College Football Rankings. The top programs and teams based on a formula utilizing all the final Coaches Poll rankings.
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
Semi-annual inspection reports show Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums to still be in “satisfactory condition” 50 years after they were built.
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will meet again Sunday, but the young QBs know it will be different than their college matchup.
The "hip-drop" tackle that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula wasn't illegal, but the NFL may look at making it so. | From @ToddBrock24f7
When Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would not be selling the team, the initial reaction in the industry was "shock." What did it mean for the Mets or Yankees?
The reserves have yet to be announced, but some marquee names were not recognized as starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in February.