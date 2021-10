Motley Fool

Shares of baby health stock Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) fell as much as 31.3% in trading early on Monday after the company got a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) implying that the company is improperly marketing products. The FDA letter said, in part, that "Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from the FDA, and that Owlet has not obtained clearance or approval."