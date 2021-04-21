a Spectacular Goalie Save from Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Reuters

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, will step down from his role at United at the end of 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. United have been one of the leading clubs involved in the breakaway project and Woodward was singled out for criticism by the head of European soccer's governing body Aleksander Ceferin. "I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years," Woodward, who joined United in 2005 and took over in his current role in 2012, said in a statement.