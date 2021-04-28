a Spectacular Goal from New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Telegraph

Tuesday April 27 — Oron, 4.05km (individual time trial) Rohan Dennis clocked on for his first race in over a month in impressive style when the Australian led home an Ineos Grenadiers one-two-three on the opening day of racing at the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday. Dennis powered his way around the short but lumpy 4.05 kilometre prologue course in just five minutes 26 seconds to take his second win of the season in the six-day race in Switzerland ahead of team-mates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte who were second and third respectively. Thomas completed the time trial around Oron nine seconds adrift of Dennis, a former world time trial champion, while another Australian Porte completed his ride on the same time as the Welshman in third. "I'm happy with that, it's a decent start," said Thomas, who is using the race as part of his preparation towards this summer's Tour de France. "I'm looking forward to the rest of the race but I think the weather is going to turn so I need to get my head ready for some wet and cold stages. "I want to get the best result possible. With myself and Richie right up there, I'll be happy to help him but also looking to take my own chances and we've got two good cards to play." UCI WorldTour 2021: Complete team-by-team guide and race calendar It was less good news for Chris Froome, the former Ineos Grenadiers rider, who finished 10th from last in 130th spot, 52sec down on Dennis. The disappointing opening day in Romandie, where Froome is riding in support of team-mate Michael Woods, came after Matt Brammeier, Great Britain men's road team coach, said the four-time Tour de France winner was 'a long way off' from earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Talking to cyclingnews.com, Brammeier said: "I recommend the team, I don’t select it but I can say that I think Chris is a long way off. He has said himself that he’s not there yet and he needs more time to get up to speed and to get to a level where he’s fighting for that spot. Win a fifth Tour? On this form Froome will struggle to finish in the top 50 "We’ve got four spots and it’s not an easy team to fight your way into. Unfortunately, it’s not looking great for Chris on my behalf anyway."