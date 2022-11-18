a Spectacular Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers
(Seattle Kraken) with a Spectacular Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers, 11/17/2022
(Seattle Kraken) with a Spectacular Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers, 11/17/2022
Ciara had choice words for publications who misquoted her regarding her ex, Future.
The Diamondbacks acquired Kyle Lewis, a power-hitting right-handed hitting outfielder, in a deal with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
The Dodgers have until Friday to decide whether to tender former NL MVP Cody Bellinger or release him after a couple of below-average seasons.
Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Thursday at the year-end tournament.
In the midst of the Warriors' rough start to the season, Stephen A. Smith suggests the Warriors trade for Kevin Durant to save their season.
Anthony Rizzo explained why he re-signed with the Yankees and talked a little about Aaron Judge entering free agency for the first time.
The United States mens national team opens play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Wales. Heres what to know about the matchup.
The University of California Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting to finalize a decision on UCLA's planned move to the Big Ten Conference.
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Rotations, like most things in baseball, are about how you finish, and the White Sox have work to do with their's this offseason.
Check out which veterans of the UFC are in action this week.
Steve Kerr believes Klay Thompson wanting it "too badly" is getting in his own way.
Stout defense and a heavy dose of Derrick Henry has been the Titans' calling card the past few seasons – and the Packers endured both Thursday night.
The Titans beat the Packers on TNF. What went right, what went wrong and what it all means for the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers failed to build on their win over the Cowboys with a Thursday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans in a frigid and snowy Green Bay, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills game has been relocated to Detroit because of an impending weather event and Major League Baseball has crowned its Most Valuable Players of 2022, with Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees capping off his record-breaking season in the American League with the sport’s biggest individual prize.
The return of Joc Pederson means Tommy La Stella will need to be an infield option if he's back on the 2023 roster. Plus, why the Giants DFA'd Jason Vosler and Jarlin Garcia.
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes that he has 'failed' the Warriors to begin this 2022-23 season.