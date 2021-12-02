a Spectacular Goal from Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks
(Vancouver Canucks) with a Spectacular Goal from Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks, 12/01/2021
Chris Morgan makes some Wednesday recommendations to help you build a winning Yahoo lineup.
On BNNY, Britt Ghiroli, Anthony Recker and Sweeny Murti break down what the Mets are getting in Max Scherzer from a personal and competitive level. Murti points out that yes having Jacob deGrom and Scherzer are a huge plus but cites why it doesn't guarantee you a World Series title. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest offseason news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals
Virginia Tech reached into its archives to find its next coach, hiring Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, a disciple of longtime Hokies assistant Bud Foster. Pry was a graduate assistant working with the defensive line under Foster, the hugely successful coordinator, as the Hokies rose to national prominence.
Starling Marte and the New York Mets finalized their $78 million, four-year contract Tuesday night. The team also completed its deal with Mark Canha, another free agent outfielder. The active Mets also have agreements in place — pending physicals — with two more free agents: ace pitcher Max Scherzer ($130 million over three years) and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.
Cuomo was suspended from his prime-time CNN show after a damning report from New York's attorney general was released Monday.
3 Saints questionable, 3 others ruled out vs. Cowboys on final injury report
Bengals fans weren't alone in worrying about Joe Burrow after T.J. Watt's COVID-19 positive test.
Brent Pry has been at Penn State since 2014 and served as the main defensive coordinator since 2016.
Brent Street Holiday Market now open at Paristown
Jill Biden wore yellow pumps and a floral dress while reading to children at the White House.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak scored one of the craziest goals you will ever see in an NHL game on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.
The Jon Gruden lawsuit against the league continues to reside in the window between the filing of the complaint and the first move by the NFL in response to it. For now, the void has been filled by Brent Musburger, who handled the radio call of the Raiders’ games. “As I told Coach, whoever took [more]
Taylor Hall shares how Jake DeBrusk addressed his recent trade request with his Bruins teammates before Tuesday's game against the Red Wings.
Tony Finau needed a replacement caddie this week in the Bahamas so he reached out to a very wealthy friend.
From licking to locker room fights, there have been some questionable decisions made by members of the NHL in the past.
Bruins forward Brad Marchand gave a candid response Tuesday to his latest suspension from the NHL for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Sunday.
The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the [more]
Max Scherzer explained the factors that went into his signing with the Mets.
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in pandemic protocol before Wednesday's game against Seattle
Brian Kelly stunned college football by leaving Notre Dame to take the job at LSU, and former Fighting Irish QB Brady Quinn unloaded on the coach.