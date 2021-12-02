a Spectacular Goal from Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks

SNY

On BNNY, Britt Ghiroli, Anthony Recker and Sweeny Murti break down what the Mets are getting in Max Scherzer from a personal and competitive level. Murti points out that yes having Jacob deGrom and Scherzer are a huge plus but cites why it doesn't guarantee you a World Series title. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest offseason news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals