a Spectacular Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Associated Press

The AFC West is looking like the best division in football with the emergence of the Broncos and the undefeated Raiders, who are off to their first 3-0 start since 2002, the last season they reached the Super Bowl. Las Vegas is sure to have plenty of fan support when it visits SoFi Stadium — the Raiders have more history in Los Angeles than the Chargers, who moved there in 2017. Although both teams have been impressive early, their games have been close — two of the Raiders' wins were in overtime, while Justin Herbert has directed two winning fourth-quarter drives for the Chargers.