a Spectacular Goal from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goal from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/29/2021
“Throughout my career, I’ve always worked at upgrading my style,” Prochazka told Yahoo Sports.
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.
Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have the same odds to win. Who would you choose?
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft concludes with No. 1 overall — the Tigers' elite passer with terrific poise and athleticism.
The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.
Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.
Looking to boost your roster for the fantasy hockey championships? Check out our waiver wire pickup suggestions.
William Karlsson set a club record for the fastest goal to start a game as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Karlsson's goal after 10 seconds set the tone. Vegas' Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist, while Mark Stone had a goal and two assists.
Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/28/2021
Julian Edelman doesn't miss on social media.
The cat is out of the bag. Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. There’s a poetry, and potentially a significant amount of orchestration, that has gone into Rodgers using the first day of the draft to make his power play. Indeed, it was last year on the first night of the draft that the [more]
Hoooo-boy. You want a juicy rumor? You’re getting one. It’s believed that the 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, other players, plus draft picks to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bill Michaels started the fire, attributing the report to Paul Allen of KFAN, with confirmation from others. As [more]
If the Green Bay Packers trade MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, where could he go? The Broncos, Raiders and 49ers reportedly are on his wish list.
Italian Matteo Berrettini won the Serbia Open after beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-1 3-6 7-6(0) in the final at Novak Djokovc's claycourt tennis centre in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river on Sunday. Berrettini blew away Karatsev in the third set tiebreak 7-0 as the Russian showed signs of fatigue in the opening set and the tiebreaker after a gruelling three-and-a-half hour win over world number one Djokovic in Saturday's semi-final. Karatsev dug deep to haul himself back into the match after he was brushed aside in the opening set and having stayed afloat thanks to his big serve, the Russian saved a match-point to force the tiebreak.
The joke, as Jim Furyk likes to tell it, is that everyone is thrilled to be on the PGA Tour Champions. Just thrilled.
Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to trade for Drew Lock, quarterback for the Denver Broncos? He would be an affordable backup QB option.
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has told members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN reported Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career, leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV and winning three MVP awards. But reports and rumors have indicated that Rodgers has felt disgruntled in Green Bay dating back to last year.
The Cowboys are almost assured greatness in the 1st round, and while every pick is a gamble, there are some obvious risks they should avoid.
In Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.'s final mock draft, the analysts both have the Jets selecting Zach Wilson, while differing at No. 23.