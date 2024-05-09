'Spectacular' equestrian event celebrates 75 years

Athletes and spectators celebrated the 75th anniversary of a prestigious and historic equestrian tournament.

The Badminton Horse Trials take place outside Badminton House in South Gloucestershire every year in May.

The event was started in 1949 by the 10th Duke of Beaufort to prepare British riders for the Olympic Games.

Event director, Jane Tuckwell, said it was an "amazing achievement" for what she described as a "spectacular" affair.

This year, the five-day event includes a museum to highlight its history.

Queen Camilla is expected to attend the final day to present the trophy to the winner.

Ms Tuckwell said it still had "that magic ingredient it had all of those years ago".

"Anybody that comes here is bowled over by the enormity of it," she said.

"It sits in front of what I think is the most beautiful house in the country - Badminton House with its lake in front.

"It just sets the event off to be something spectacular."

The Badminton Horse Trials runs until Sunday.

