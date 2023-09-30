Specials teams provides Texas Tech football with much-needed boost | Giese

It was hardly the best performance of the season for the Texas Tech football team's defense in the first half.

To counter the pressure the Houston offense put on them, the Red Raiders needed a boost. They got one from the special teams on Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

Specifically, it came from a pair of players who haven't found too much success on offense. Wideouts Drae McCray and Loic Fouonji took matters into their own hands against the Cougars.

Donovan Smith helped march the Houston offense into the end zone to open the game, going 75 yards for the game-opening score. On the ensuing kickoff, McCray — the speedy inside receiver many thought could be a boost to the offense — made his mark in another way.

McCray followed his blockers, then ducked outside and up the sidelines. Going end zone to end zone, McCray took the 100-plus yard return for the score.

Fouonji double-dipped a bit on Saturday. He got his first TD of the season on offense, adjusting to a ball from Behren Morton that hung in the air. Seeing the ball's flight, Fouonji slipped in front of his defender to corral the ball and slid in for the easy touchdown.

After that, the Tech defense forced the first punt of the game and Fouonji struck again. Breaking through blockers, Fouonji timed the ball off of the foot of Houston punter Laine Wilkins, blocked it, scooped it up at about the six and went in for another score.

At that point, Texas Tech's special teams accounted for as many points as the offense.

Fouonji had just one catch for 20 yards in Tech's first four games of the season before Saturday. McCray matched his season receiving total (100 yards) on his kick return for a score.

In Tech's first four games of the season, the struggles came in waves. When one unit couldn't get the job done, the other two struggled as well, the pendulum swing coming to a halt.

The Red Raiders reversed that trend on Saturday.

The defense wasn't up to snuff in the first half, but was bailed out by an offense that scored on every possession and a special teams unit that did far more than it had all season. The result was enough for a 49-28 win to provide some kind of momentum heading into another winnable game next week against Baylor in Waco.

Tech can't expect that kind of performance from its special teams every week. Getting it once could be a fluke. However, any positivity is good for a team that's struggled to find some in 2023.

