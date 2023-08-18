Specialists: Galion's special teams on display in season opening win over Wynford

HOLMES TOWNSHIP - Opening football season on a Thursday night was a challenge in itself for Crawford County rivals Galion and Wynford.

"When (former AD Kyle Baughn) asked me about a Thursday, I probably thought about it and said sure, we'll make a little more money," Galion coach Matt Dick said. "But man did it affect a lot of different practices. Our scrimmages probably need to be moved up a date on both of them. So it was a dramatic impact, way more than I ever would've imagined."

Combined with rainy conditions leading up to kickoff and throughout the first quarter, you could tell starting a day early had somewhat of an effect on both teams. Play was a little sloppy and rust needed shaken off, but football was back and that's all that mattered.

Galion's Braxton Prosser slips away from Wynford's Kaiden Blair.

Meeting for the first time since 2012, Galion beat Wynford 28-20 in what turned out to be a thriller.

"First I want to start with a hats off to Wynford, what a tough physical football team," Dick said. "When you watch their scrimmages versus both Calvert and Northmor, you saw that. But we scrimmaged some pretty good teams in Lexington and Tiffin.

"I think the rain this week, some of our practices weren't as crisp as we'd like and the rain tonight made it a little harder to throw the ball. But they are a physical football team and that's going to carry them through the whole season. Their coach should be proud, he prepared those guys well."

Moral victories don't really mean much in the regular season, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But the Royals shouldn't hang their heads at all about the performance. In fact, they're an illegal substitution in the first half and a few special teams gaffes away from potentially beating Galion.

"I'm really pleased with our kids effort, they played hard," Wynford coach Cyle Skidmore said. "Galion's a good team, we knew that coming in into the game. They just put guys in good positions to make plays and we just didn't come out on the right end. We just have to get better. That's one thing we learned from this, we have to get better and we have to get better on special teams for sure.

"We just have to be more disciplined. Guys knowing where they need to be at times and listen to the coaches and that, but that's on the coaches. We have to coach our kids up and make sure we're ready for next week."

Galion opened the scoring in the first quarter when Gabe Ivy punched the ball in from a yard out on fourth down following three consecutive defensive stands from Wynford. But the only reason the drive was extended was due to an illegal substitution against the Royals on the Tigers' punt at midfield. Instead of Wynford ball on its own seven, Galion had a fresh set of downs and Ivy broke off a 43-yard run before eventually getting into the end zone soon after.

Wynford's James Rindfuss hauls in a catch ahead of Galion's Cooper Kent.

Special teams was arguably Galion's biggest strength Thursday night and it started with Linkon Tyrrell slipping through the line on fourth down and blocking Kaiden Blair's punt into the end zone where Tyrrell then dove on it for the touchdown. After Wynford responded with a 69-yard strike from Ashton Warren to James Rindfuss, the Tigers quickly dampened the mood as Elijah Chafin returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to restore a two-score lead.

"What a great night for special teams," Dick said. "Coach (Rich) Ulmer and coach (Todd) Roston really do a great job with all that stuff with special teams our kids."

Wynford would get another big play out of Warren and Rindfuss, this time from 45 yards out, then scored again when Warren broke off an 81-yard run for the score. But the extra point attempt went wide left and it was 21-20.

The most important play of the game came not long after when Landon Campbell, standing on the Tigers' 36 yard line, booted a punt that landed on the Wynford three pinning the Royals deep in their own territory.

"He's a real weapon, he's a first team All-Ohio punter," Dick said. "He has to be one of the best punters in Ohio. And when he booms it, it really sets our defense up for success. In some ways when you have as good of defense, special teams and punter like we do, makes it a little more conservative on offense. Be interested to go back and look what will we do different."

Galion would ice it with a 24-yard completion from Braxton Prosser to Campbell to make it 28-20 then fended off a late Wynford charge holding the Royals on the 44 as time expired.

Galion's Elijah Chafin returns a kickoff for a touchdown.

"We executed and at the brightest moment a kid like Braxton Prosser, who's playing quarterback and trying to break in a lot of young guys and be a leader out there," Dick said. "To make that play at the end says a lot about him and the O-line had to execute and block. And Landon Campbell, man does he have great hands."

Despite the Royals being on the wrong end of the final score, they outperformed the Tigers offensively by a sizeable margin. Warren completed four passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 101 yards and a score, Rindfuss had 114 yards on two touchdown receptions and Wynford as a team had 376 yards to Galion's 205.

"We have the ability to throw a ball," Skidmore said. "Ashton Warren has a good arm and he makes good decisions. So we're just gonna keep building off that and I think our run game will get better as time goes on."

"We're extremely proud of Ashton. As our coaching staff as a school as a community, we're proud of Ashton. The kid has come a long way from last year."

zholden@gannett.com

419-617-6018

Twitter/X: @Zachary_Holden

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Special teams powers Galion over Wynford in football opener