Do-it-all specialist Patrick Ricard humbled by Ravens' two-year contract extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - A year ago, Patrick Ricard wasn't sure how involved he was in the Ravens' future plans.

An undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Maine, he made the team as the only fullback on the roster. But after playing in 16 games in his rookie year, the number dipped to just 10 in 2018.

Ricard entered 2019 with something to prove, and throughout the season he's proved time and time again to be an incredibly valuable and versatile player for the Ravens.

His impact paid off Tuesday, when he inked a two-year contract extension to stay in Baltimore through the 2021 season.

"If you look from last year at this point, I was inactive," Ricard said. "In the offseason, there was talks of me not even making the team. Now, the season I've had, and this team has had and everything that's happened, it's just a 360-180 and I'm just very humbled and grateful and very appreciative of it."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the deal was worth 7.3 million dollars.

The #Ravens signed FB Pat Ricard to a 2-year contract extension worth $7.3M, source said. Another way to look at it: He's slated to get a RFA tender worth $3M+ in 2020 & the extension adds one year and $4M+ to that number - $2M of which he gets in a couple months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2019

"It didn't really hit me at first, until I got that signing bonus," Ricard said. "Then I was like, ‘OK, this is actually happening.' My fiancee was there, it was a great moment and something we're definitely going to cherish for years to come."

Ricard said the negotiations had been ongoing since the preseason, a deal that he'd been waiting on for a long time.

This year, he's got nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble on defense. Offensively, he's played more than 15 snaps every week since Week 6. He's got eight receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. His impact is mostly felt in the ground game, where he's a lead blocker for the league's best rushing attack.

"Guys work hard, and Pat, he does a great job," Lamar Jackson said. "He's playing all phases of football - special teams, offense and defense. So that guy should've had another contract extension a long time ago, to me. But yes, we have a young team, fast team. We have a difficult system we're running and the guys who are here, we're running it smoothly."

The Ravens now have just a handful of offensive players left to extend at the end of the season, including Seth Roberts, Matt Skura and Gus Edwards.

But now, one of the most versatile players on the roster is now locked up for the next two years.

"I'm very grateful and very appreciative for the opportunity they're giving me," Ricard said. "Me coming here as an undrafted rookie out of Maine and giving me the opportunity to play fullback and D-line, and now, an opportunity to extend me and keep playing. I'm just very grateful and very excited to move forward."

