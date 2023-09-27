How special can they be? Texas coach Steve Sarkisian addresses concerns for football team

Texas left Waco Saturday with a plethora of positives after a 38-6 win over Baylor that kept the team unbeaten and ranked No. 3 in the nation.

The Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) have allowed just 50 points all season, which is the least amount through four games since the 2008 team gave up 43 on its way to a 12-2 season. The offense topped 500 yards for the first time this year against overwhelmed Baylor. The Longhorns continue to take care of the ball, with the offense’s lone turnover of the season coming on a fumble by reserve running back Jaydon Blue late in the win over Wyoming.

So why did head coach Steve Sarkisian quickly address a concern at his weekly meeting with the media Monday at Royal-Memorial Stadium?

Because he knows the mistakes that Texas made Saturday on special teams — three muffed kicks, two lost fumbles and a miss on a short field-goal attempt — could prove costly against one of the fellow conference contenders that still lurk on the schedule, including unbeaten Kansas on Saturday.

“We can be much better on special teams,” Sarkisian said, tackling the topic even before any questions. “I know it wasn't glaring outside of the muffed kicks, but it was other things beyond that. And we've got a very high standard here on special teams. So that'll be a point of emphasis of ours this week, to make sure we get back to playing the standard on special teams that we're capable of.”

Mistakes on special teams fixable, says Sark

Keilan Robinson, Texas’ lead kick return man, dropped a kickoff in the first half but pounced on the loose ball before Baylor could recover it. The next two mistakes proved more costly. Xavier Worthy, the team’s regular punt returner, muffed a punt that was recovered by Baylor deep inside UT territory. Jordan Whittington, who joined Worthy on punt returns later in the game, also muffed a punt that was recovered by Baylor.

Those two lost fumbles marked just the second and third turnovers committed by Texas the entire season.

Texas’ special teams troubles extended to the kicking game. Bert Auburn, who made 21 of 26 field-goal attempts a year ago, has missed three kicks in 10 attempts this season, including a 26-yarder against Waco.

But Sarkisian said Saturday’s struggles won’t lead to any rash decisions regarding special teams. When asked on Monday whether he would consider changing his return men, Sarkisian flatly said, “No.”

He then expanded on the reasons why he wants to avoid changing his personnel based on the shaky game in Waco.

“There's nothing for us to tweak,” he said. “There was nothing that happened in that game that we weren't prepared for. But for some reason, when we got into the game, we had players not doing what we had exactly practiced on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, for that matter.”

Longhorns 'back to lab' in kicking game

That preparation starts up front, said Sarkisian. While the fans may see a muffed punt, the coaches notice a free release by a kick cover man. Fixing those issues before the ball reaches the return man Sarkisian said, could fix any issues downfield.

“If I'm supposed to be blocking the right guard on punt return, I’ve got to block the right guard because if I don't, now he's free running down the field,” Sarkisian said. “Now he's in the face of the returner. And now, maybe, that's part of the reason we didn't catch the ball. So everybody's got a responsibility that they need to do.

“You have to earn the right to be on (special teams). The same way you earned your way on, you can earn your way off. We just have to trust our training and then apply it on game day.”

Worthy did not return punts as a prep standout at East Central High School in Fresno, Calif., but has returned 26 punts in his three years at Texas. He sometimes looks uncomfortable fielding kicks — he’s just as likely to let a punt hit the ground as his hands — but also has the ability to change a game on any return. Against Baylor, he returned one punt 40 yards and was a “shoelace” away from his first career return touchdown, said Sarkisian.

That explosiveness will keep Worthy as the primary punt returner — for now.

“(Sarkisian) basically told me, ‘We’ve got the guys, we trust them, they're back there for a reason,’” Worthy said. “You just need to get back in the lab and just do what we normally do.”

While the Baylor game revealed some special teams concerns, Sarkisian will also quickly point out two big positives for a unit coached by Jeff Banks. Punter Ryan Sanborn, a graduate transfer from Stanford who earned All-Pac 12 honors a year ago, would rank seventh in the nation with an average punt of 47 yards if he had enough punts to qualify, and Robinson and Kitan Crawford remain elite cover men for a coverage unit that has throttled opposing returners.

“I think it’s paid off in full getting Ryan to transfer from Stanford, and I've said all along I think we have the two best gunners in the country,” Sarkisian said.

Saturday's game

No. 24 Kansas (4-0, 1-0) at No. 3 Texas (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m., Royal-Memorial Stadium, ABC, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian won't panic about special teams