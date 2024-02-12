Special teams turnover sets up Chiefs for first lead of Super Bowl 58
The Kansas City Chiefs caught a huge break in the third quarter of Super Bowl 58.
A Tommy Townsend punt grazed the back of the foot of San Francisco’s Darrell Luter Jr. as he was getting ready to block for a return.
Ray-Ray McLeod saw it and tried to corral the football but it was recovered by Jaylen Watson.
Special teams takeaway for Kansas City!
The next play Patrick Mahomes went for a touchdown and found Marquez Valdez-Scantling in the end zone.
Mahomes to MVS and the Chiefs take the lead!
After Harrison Butker’s PAT, the Chiefs led 13-10 late in the third quarter.
KC had scored 13 points in a row, including a Super Bowl record 57-yard field goal by Butker.