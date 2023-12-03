Special teams send Vandals to the FCS quarterfinals

Dec. 3—MOSCOW — One year after his missed field goal ended Idaho's season in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, Idaho kicker Ricardo Chavez became a hero in the Kibbie Dome.

The senior kicker's 29-yard field goal sailed through the uprights in overtime to send the Vandals to the FCS quarterfinals for their first FCS playoff victory in 30 years.

No. 4 Idaho 20, No. 14 Southern Illinois 17.

"Glory to God; it's timing," Chavez said. "Maybe last year wasn't my time. ... When no one watched, that's when you grind and that's when it shows — on Saturday nights."

On a day when a feisty SIU defense held the Vandals (9-3) to their lowest offensive output of the season (287 yards), it was a plethora of clutch special teams plays that brought jubilation to a raucous Kibbie Dome that hasn't seen this much success on the football field in a long time.

After a scoreless first two quarters, it was Chavez's 40-yard field goal that sent UI into the halftime locker room with some points, trailing 10-3.

He finished the day 2-of-2 on field goals, 2-of-2 on extra points and averaged 47.8 yards on four punts with a long of 55 and two inside the 20-yard line.

After Chavez's game-winning boot, the Vandal players rushed him at midfield with deafening roars reverberating around the Kibbie Dome. He then ran straight to the UI student section and ran all the way down the sideline giving high fives as some of his teammates leapt into the stands.

"I think he's the best kicker in the country," Idaho coach Jason Eck said.

But it wasn't all Chavez on a special night for UI's special teams.

UI freshman linebacker Xe'ree Alexander got a mit up to block a would-be, game-winning field goal by SIU kicker Jake Baumgarte as time expired in regulation. The 41-yard attempt by SIU (8-5) fluttered to the turf after Alexander's tip to send the game to overtime.

And the always-electric Jermaine Jackson provided the play of the game in the third quarter.

The senior speedster found a running lane and broke free for a 86-yard punt return touchdown that helped tie the game at 10. It was Jackson's second straight game with a punt return touchdown and the longest TD of his career.

"We always talk about special teams (can) change the game, so we just used that to change the game," Jackson said.

Eck said he felt going into the game that UI was the better team at special teams and it could make a difference in the outcome. Boy was he right.

Between Chavez's field goals, Jackson's return touchdown and Alexander's field goal block, this might've been IU's best special teams game ever as far as what was at stake.

"There's no style points in the playoffs, you either advance or you don't," Eck said. "I think special teams had a huge impact in the game."

