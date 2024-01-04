Special teams emphasis looms large for SDSU, Montana ahead of FCS championship

Jan. 3—BROOKINGS — As the South Dakota State special teams units prepare for a clash with Montana, there's one name kicker/punter Hunter Dustman and his fellow specialists are acutely aware of: All-American returner Junior Bergen.

For good reason. Bergen has made quite the splash on special teams this postseason for the No. 2-seeded Grizzlies. In Montana's three playoff games, Bergen has racked up 346 return yards, returning a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in the quarterfinals against No. 7 Furman and another punt return score in the semifinals against North Dakota State.

"That's all I've heard since the semifinal games, but I've got to give credit to him. He's a really good returner — quick, elusive and really good in open space," Dustman said. "Being the punter and kicker, that's all I hear about for a reason."

For the season, Bergen has just shy of 800 return yards and four touchdowns, and that's not to mention the impact he makes as a 750-yard receiver on offense.

But for those who believe the Jackrabbits' strategy is (or should be) to kick it out of bounds at every opportunity, think again.

"Junior Bergen has been outstanding, and they play extremely hard in that phase of the game," said SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers, who likened Bergen to former SDSU receiver/return specialist Cade Johnson, who is still in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. "... But to say you just can't kick to somebody ... He may touch the ball at any point (on offense or special teams). We've got to do our best, and we've got to tackle."

South Dakota State has limited opponents to 23 total punt return yards on nine attempts this season, ranking as the third-best team in the FCS in fewest yards allowed per return. The Jacks are top-15 in kickoff coverage, as well, allowing 16.4 yards per return.

"I have to have confidence in my guys, which I do," Dustman said. "It goes hand in hand with me trusting them in what they're going to do and them trusting me to put the ball where it needs to be. My job is the easy part; they're the ones that make me look good."

In preparing to face Bergen, Dustman feels he's had an advantage punting to SDSU's own standout punt returner Tucker Large in practice. And from a kick or punt returner's perspective, plenty has to go right, too.

"Obviously, you have to have a whole punt return unit that's working together (to set up a return)," Large said of what makes or breaks an opportunity for a big run back. "And then you can get a short hangtime or a good bounce to help you out."

Opposite, Montana has also limited effectiveness in the punt return game, holding teams to 11 total returns and 4.2 yards per return, but they'll also have to contend with Large, as SDSU averages 18.3 yards per punt return, the fifth-best mark in the FCS, outpacing even Bergen and the Griz (15.2 yards per return, 14th).

"Junior's production over the past two games has been all-time great, and we know that he can turn a game," said Montana head coach Bobby Hauck. "But we also know South Dakota State's guys can do the same, so it should be a great battle in the special teams."

"(Bergen) is definitely a special returner and has made some special plays," Large said of his counterpart. "I'm excited to go against him, and I think it should be a really fun matchup between us."

In the kickoff return game, Montana and SDSU rank 14th and 22nd, respectively, in yards per return. However, there is a stark disparity in covering kickoffs, with SDSU at No. 12 and the Griz at No. 73 (19.9 yards per return).

The Jackrabbits compete fiercely in practice to determine who gets on the field to cover kicks and punts. The whole special teams operation is far from an afterthought; it's a priority, not just in Sunday's championship game but at all times, which is underscored by the improvement Rogers has noted in the first year with special teams coordinator Pat Cashmore on the coaching staff.

"Our guys know the magnitude of this game and how good Montana's special teams are, so it's about us putting our players in the right places to make those plays and reduce the number of big plays for them," Cashmore said. "You have to evaluate how to flip the field effectively and make them work to catch the football. Probably the best thing to see would be fair catches all game, so hopefully we can do that."