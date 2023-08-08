Special teams: 10 kickers and punters to watch in District 10 football this season

Special teams tend to get overlooked when the conversation turns to the stars of high school football games, but the specialty unit players can decide the momentum of games.

Kickers who connect on long or timely field goals, or deliver the perfect kickoff for the moment, and punters who can pin receiving teams deep in their own end are assets every team would love to have, but not every team does.

One big trend in high school football is soccer players acting as the kicker and/or punter on weekends for the football team, and it's no different in District 10.

There were a large group of talented senior kickers and punters who graduated in the spring, leaving a big opportunity for new players to step up this season.

Here are 10 returning kickers and punters to watch this fall:

Alex Sontheimer, McDowell

Senior, 5 feet, 8 inches, 138 pounds

Sontheimer has been a big special teams weapon for the Trojans for several years. He made 63-of-65 extra points last year and 4-of-6 field goals, including a long of 48 yards. He also averaged 34.8 yards per punt including a long of 57 yards. McDowell has a lot of athletes to replace on offense, but the Trojans can count on a solid kicking game to help out.

Michael Gennuso, Fairview

Senior, 6-1, 180

Gennuso has been a clutch kicker for the Tigers throughout his career including two game-winnning field goals on the final play last year. He drilled a 35-yard field goal as time expired in a 27-24 win over Girard and a 24-yard field goal to end a 31-30 win at North East. He finished 23-of-24 in extra points and 8-of-11 in field goals with a long of 40 yards. He also had 31 touchbacks in 46 kickoffs.

Cooper Robson, General McLane

Senior, 6-0, 160

Robson is another soccer standout that contributes to the football team as a solid kicker and punter as well. Robson is a special teams weapon for the Lancers as he can change field position with punts and set offenses back with long kickoffs.

Nate Pfennigwerth, Franklin

Senior, 5-11, 170

Pfennigwerth spent the summer impressing at national camps and has developed into one of the best kickers in District 10. As a junior he had eight touchbacks in 19 kickoffs and converted an onside kick. He made 3-of-6 field goals with a long of 40 yards. He averaged 38.2 yards per punt on 24 punts with a long of 73 yards. He made six extra points on just seven attempts last year.

Jacob Stucchio, Grove City

Senior, 6-3, 150

Stucchio finished last year by making 37-of-42 extra points but didn't get a chance to line up for a field goal as the Eagles constantly scored touchdowns. His presence was felt, however, on kickoffs as he averaged 49.1 yards per kickoff. Out of 62 kickoffs, he put 15 in the end zone for touchbacks. Stucchio is known more for his play on the soccer field, but he is a steady kicker for a prolific offense.

Nick Solderich, Greenville

Junior, 5-10, 165

Greenville will need to replace standout kicker Rasce Stefanowicz this fall, but the Trojans have an interesting punter in Nick Solderich. He is the quarterback for Greenville and could fake punts anytime he sees an opening in the defense. When Solderich punts the ball, he averages 36.3 yards per punt and had a long of 47 yards last fall.

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview

Senior, 5-7, 185

Tingley opens up special teams with his versatility. He can drill long field goals or use his speed on fakes and trick plays to beat defenses. Last fall, Tingley made 33-of-36 extra points as well as 5-of-6 field goals with a long of 40 yards in a playoff loss to Maplewood. He also averaged 44.3 yards per kickoff with 10 touchbacks in 43 kickoffs and makes up a solid rushing duo with Danick Hinkson, who is a solid punter for the Sailors as well.

Brett Kania, Cambridge Springs

Sophomore, 5-10, 170

While his brother, Bryce Kania, was the main kicker for the Blue Devils, Brett Kania was the punter last fall. In 30 punts, he averaged 31.7 yards per punt with a long of 49 yards and put five inside the 20-yard line. Cambridge Springs will need a new kicker this year and Kania could be counted on for both roles.

Kevin Pearsall, Oil City

Senior, 6-0, 195

The Oilers don't need a punter often because of their talented offense, but when they do, Pearsall is a solid option. He averaged 31.9 yards per punt last year and has the speed to change drives if he wants to fake a punt or two.

Kameron Mong, Titusville

Junior, 6-2, 185

The Rockets had a young offense last year and when they needed a game-changing play after a stalled drive, they turned to Mong as a punter. He averaged 37.3 yards per punt with a long of 56 yards. Out of 34 punts, he placed 13 inside the 20-yard line to pin opponents deep in their own end.

