'He’s a special talent': The challenge of covering Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr.

The images that surface in Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s mind are ones of tight coverage.

It was last October when his secondary lined up across from Marvin Harrison Jr., seemingly in position to handle the superstar wide receiver from Ohio State.

Only the pass defense from the Spartans mattered little.

“Guys were draped all over him when he came down with the ball,” Tucker said, “and he made it look easy.”

Such sequences emerged throughout the afternoon in East Lansing, beginning on the Buckeyes’ opening drive when Harrison leapt over cornerback Charles Brantley to catch a fade ball in the end zone for the first of his three touchdowns.

“There are not many guys in the country who can do that all the time,” Tucker added.

Others in the conference recall similar situations while facing Harrison and the challenges of covering the all-around wideout.

“There are things you can do in game planning, you do everything right, and he still makes the play,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “He’s a rare athlete.”

It’s how Harrison ended up with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in a breakout season as a sophomore, becoming the Buckeyes’ first-ever unanimous All-American receiver, and is positioned for an encore this fall.

“You've got length, you've got speed, and you've got phenomenal ball skills,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “That makes for a very tough matchup. It’s hard to say, ‘What do you take away from the guy?’ ”

The coaches and other defensive backs in the Big Ten offered perspectives on the difficulties of slowing down Harrison.

Challenge No. 1: Size matters with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

In the recent lineage of star Ohio State receivers, Harrison stands tall.

Literally.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are 6-feet. Jaxon Smith Njigba is 6-1, as is Emeka Egbuka. Harrison has more height them all of them as a 6-4 target.

It remains a noticeable distinction to Iowa safety Cooper DeJean, who covered Harrison on two snaps in October and broke up a pass that was thrown to him in the end zone.

“He’s bigger than most of them,” DeJean said. “The other guys are quick and twitchy. He’s kind of in his own.”

Harrison’s length as a pass catcher makes it difficult on cornerbacks or safeties in 1-on-1 situations.

“Any time you have a guy that big and that fast, if he can’t outrun you, he can out-position you because of his body,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said.

When Harrison caught his first pass in the Buckeyes’ win at Maryland last season, he was blanketed along the sideline by Deonte Banks, a cornerback who was soon to be a first-round NFL draft pick of the New York Giants.

But Harrison’s reach allowed him to extend to snag the pass out of the air, using a massive catch radius.

“He can catch the ball just about anywhere around his body,” DeJean said. “He’s a special talent.”

Challenge No. 2: Most passes prove catchable for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The top highlight catch Harrison made last season might have been against Indiana.

It was late in the second quarter of the rout of the Hoosiers when he ran toward the sideline and rose for a pass thrown by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Harrison outjumped safety Josh Sanguinetti, but instead of his momentum carrying his entire body out of bounds, he extended his right leg far enough to keep a foot in bounds to complete the catch.

All while securing the ball and staying balanced.

“His ball skills are ridiculous,” Allen said. “That guy just doesn’t drop balls and makes some unbelievable catches.”

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil said if he could rate Harrison’s spectacular catch ability in the Madden NFL video game, it would be in the 90s.

Sure-handedness complements a catch radius that is so large.

Harrison went nearly all of last season without a drop, according to Pro Football Focus. The analytics website found he dropped only three on-target passes, those coming over the final losses to Georgia and the Wolverines.

To pull in a lot of the passes, Harrison also shows a trait found in many tutored by offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who has coached the Buckeyes’ wide receivers since 2018.

He doesn’t wait for the ball to arrive, but pursues it, as Tucker observed.

“Those guys do a really good job of coming back to the ball,” Tucker said. “They attack the ball coming back downhill, and it puts a lot of pressure on a defense and protects the quarterback. They’re really well coached.”

Challenge No. 3: Marvin Harrison Jr. moves well

It’s hard enough to stay with Harrison in coverage.

Penn State safety Keaton Ellis stressed that Harrison is explosive and fluid in his routes.

“The biggest thing for me is how smooth a route runner he is,” Ellis said. “It makes it hard to read keys on where he moves.”

Harrison outmaneuvered Ellis in Ohio State’s win in State College in October. With the Buckeyes on first down at the Nittany Lions’ 23-yard line late in the first quarter, Harrison lined up in the slot and made quick move on Ellis.

The step led to Harrison getting open over the middle of the field as he caught a pass from Stroud and ran toward the 4-yard line. Running back Miyan Williams bulldozed into the end zone on the following play.

Even for his size, Harrison has quick footwork.

Tucker remarked Harrison has precision in his route-running that is unique for a wideout only 20 years old.

Maryland cornerback Tarheeb Still said Harrison can run a variety of routes, too.

“They let him run the whole route tree,” Still said, “so he’s going to run really everything.”

Challenge No. 4: Talent surrounds Marvin Harrison Jr.

As Allen mused on the ways to defend Harrison, he arrived at the common conundrum.

“You have multiple guys to deal with,” he said. “It’s not just him.”

Egbuka, a junior, is part of Ohio State’s receiving tandem with Harrison and posted a similar stat line last year: 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Julian Fleming, the other starting receiver who caught 34 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns, was the top-ranked prospect at the position in the nation in the the 2020 recruiting class. TreVeyon Henderson was also a 1,000-yard rusher as a freshman in 2021.

There’s no shortage of skill position talent among the Buckeyes that can stress a defense, leaving only so much attention that can be directed toward Harrison.

“If you put too much emphasis on him,” Allen said, “it hurts you in other areas.”

That dynamic challenges defenses as much as anything.

“It’s not an easy job,” Schiano said. “That’s why most people haven’t been able to do a very good job of slowing them down. But you have to have a plan. You have a method of what you’re going to do that your players believe in and you do it the very best you can.”

