Special squad: Moody's 1973 football team holds special place in school history

In their late 60s, most have settled into retirement and are grandfathers now. The echoes of the crowd and the glare of the Friday night lights faded long ago, consigned to yellowing newspaper clippings and photos in scrapbooks.

But the memories of a season 50 years ago have crystallized for the 1973 Moody Trojans, who won their school’s first football district championship and thrilled fans with an explosive, prolific wishbone offense.

Moody could score from anywhere on the field, stunning opponents with big plays and making long runs their hallmark. In short, the Trojans’ were the Coastal Bend’s version of the speedy Oklahoma Sooners, who were taking college football by storm with their wishbone in those days.

“We had so much speed that we could go all the way on any play,” said halfback Raymond Huff, a senior in 1973.

Coached by the late Bob Smith, Moody won its first district title six years after the school opened in 1967. Beaten only by King in the regular season on a muddy field at Buccaneer Stadium, the Trojans finished 9-2 after losing to Harlingen 23-13 in the first round of the playoffs.

But while the abrupt end to the season was disappointing, it did little to diminish what Moody accomplished while setting the benchmark for a program that had produced only two winning seasons in its first six years.

“It was a special season,” said Abbey Cardenas, the Trojans’ starting quarterback as a senior in 1973. “We made history. We really brought a lot of excitement to the Moody community. Our fans were great. I think they enjoyed watching us play because we were so exciting.”

Robert Gonzales, a junior who started at center that season, took Cardenas’ praise one step further.

“The old Ray and Miller teams were really good, but I don’t think Corpus had ever seen a team like ours,” Gonzales said. “I think we’re one of the most exciting teams in the history of Corpus Christi high school football.”

High School Football Texas High School Football Playoffs: 2023 State Semifinal schedules, scores

The only one

Five decades later, the 1973 Trojans remain the only Moody football team to win an outright district championship. The Trojans were co-champions in 2004 and also finished 9-2, losing to San Antonio Clark 38-21 in bi-district.

“I take a lot of pride in the 1973 team and what we were able accomplish,” said Bill Jones, a junior who started at fullback for the district champions. “I take a lot of pride in the guys I played with.”

With Cardenas at the controls of the option-oriented wishbone, Moody averaged 33 points and 371.9 yards of total offense in 10 regular-season games. The Trojans had only 490 yards passing, but piled up 3,229 rushing for a total of 3,719 yards.

“Our wishbone was a beautiful thing to see when we were all clicking,” Jones said. “Abbey did a great job of running the option. He was a little guy, but he was tough. He could take those hits. He was very cool under pressure. He was fast, too.”

Huff, who also started as a cornerback on defense, and Anthony Myers fueled the Moody wishbone with their blazing speed. Myers, a junior, was the leading scorer in the district with 16 TDs for 96 yards.

An all-district wide receiver as a sophomore, Myers was Moody’s top rusher with 1,121 yards on 111 carries, averaging 10.1 yards per attempt. Huff ran for 605 yards on 58 carries for a district-best 10.4 average. Myers’ 10.1 per-carry average was No. 2 in the district.

The other cog in the wishbone was Jones, who rushed for 402 yards on 85 carries and averaged 4.7 yards a tote. Junior Walter Floyd played both halfback positions and was a scoring threat every time he touched the ball.

“We knew any of those guys could score on any play, no matter where we were on the field,” Jones said, referring to Myers, Huff and Floyd. “Once they got past the line of scrimmage, they were gone. Nobody was going to catch them.”

Moody quarterback, left, and running back Bill Jones in a game in 1973.

'It was like a track meet out there'

When defenses gave pursuit, Moody shifted to another gear and left them in the dust.

“We had so much speed that it was like a track meet out there,” Cardenas said.

A crafty runner, Cardenas earned the respect and admiration of his teammates with his grit and execution of the wishbone.

“That was really my strong point, reading and running the option,” Cardenas said. “It wasn’t passing.”

Cardenas rushed for 538 yards on 130 carries and scored 11 TDs in the regular season. He passed for one TD, completing 17 of 38 passes for 299 yards.

Cardenas, who played at 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds as a senior, and Myers were named to the first unit of the All-Distinct 27-4A offensive team. Huff, Jones and senior tackle Steve Gonzales made the second team. Class 4A was the University Interscholastic League’s largest classification in those days.

While the offense drew most of the headlines, Moody’s defense was also loaded with outstanding players. The unit was ranked third in total defense among 27-4A teams at the end of the regular season, giving up 228.9 yards a game. Miller (210.6) and King (224.2) were first and second.

The Trojans’ defense was anchored by senior linebackers Othel Brown, Eddie Cuellar and Bill Hatfield. Huff, senior cornerback Glenn Thomas and senior safely Roland Martinez led the secondary, and junior tackle Vincent Casanova was the team’s top defensive lineman.

“A lot of us started both ways when we were juniors and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, we were out of gas,” Cuellar said. “What helped us when we were seniors was that a lot of juniors and sophomores stepped up to the plate, and we didn’t have to go both ways. That made a big difference.”

Thomas, Brown, Hatfield and Casanova earned All-District 27-4A first-team honors on defense, and Martinez made the second unit.

Cardenas, Cuellar, senior offensive tackle Steve Gonzales and Hatfield were the team captains.

“That team had great players on both sides of the ball,” Jones said. “I knew after the first game of the season that we were going to win district.”

Former Moody halfback Raymond Huff, 68, of Corpus Christi, and former quarterback Abbey Cardenas, 67, of Dallas, pose for a portrait on the school's practice field on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

'I took it as a personal challenge'

Two decisions by Smith in the spring of 1973 set the wheels in motion for Moody’s historic season. The first came when he shelved the veer offense, which the Trojans had run since Smith’s first season at Moody in 1969, and went to the wishbone. The second one was moving Myers from wide receiver to halfback.

“I remember Coach Smith telling us we were going to the wishbone,” Jones said. “It was before spring training. Everybody kind of looked around, like they were surprised. We were surprised and happy because we knew we had a lot of good backs.”

The move to the wishbone turned out to be fortuitous for Cardenas, who had started as a safety and backed up Larry Spears at quarterback the previous season.

“I took it as a personal challenge,” Cardenas said, referring to becoming the Trojans’ starting quarterback and making the transition to the wishbone. “I worked hard all summer to get ready. I got in real good shape.”

It didn’t take Cardenas long to learn the nuances of the wishbone and get his timing down on the option.

“Abbey took to the wishbone like a fish to water,” said Thomas, who was Cardenas’ backup.

Thomas missed the last two games of his junior season after Smith dismissed him from the team for missing practice.

“I had not planned on playing football my senior year,” Thomas said. “When Coach Smith decided to go to the wishbone, he wanted me to be the quarterback. So he had the guys talk to me about getting back on the team.

“I did come back and in spring training I was the No. 1 quarterback. But it just didn’t feel right. I didn’t think I had the right mechanics for running the wishbone, so I asked him (Smith) to let me switch and let me go on defense. When he let me do that, that’s when Abbey got the starting job.”

Cardenas became so adept at running the triple option that he often pitched the ball to a trailing halfback when he was well past the line of scrimmage.

“Abbey got real good at doing that,” Huff said. “If a defensive player came up on him to make the tackle, Abbey would pitch the ball back to me, Anthony or Walter. It didn’t matter whether it was left or right. Then we’d bust a long one.”

A clipping from the 1973 season of the Caller-Times as Moody played for a district title.

'The Blue Crew'

Moody opened the season with a 33-16 road victory against Austin Johnston and beat Laredo Nixon 20-9 the next week. Then came the district opener against westside rival Miller. The Buccaneers had gone 1-1 without quarterback Willie Dunn, who had to sit out the first half of the season after moving to Austin and returning to Miller after school started.

Miller never had a chance. The Blue Crew, as the Trojans were called, outgained the Bucs 360-182 in total offensive yardage. The near-capacity crowd of 10,000 was “treated to one of the most awesome offensive shows ever seen in Buccaneer Stadium,” Caller-Times sportswriter Hardie Davis wrote in his game story.

Myers put on a stellar performance, rolling up 146 yards in 14 carries and scoring on runs of 12, 34 and 49 yards. Cardenas rushed for 94 yards and had a 1-yard TD, and Thomas scored on a 90-yard interception return.

“Beating Miller really boosted our confidence,” Jones said. “Everybody was happy and celebrating because fans of both schools had gone back and forth all week. We felt great because that was a rivalry game.”

The Trojans went to 5-0 with victories against Kingsville (34-7) and Ray (57-20). The win against Ray was Moody’s first against the Texans in the series, snapping a six-game skid. The Trojans also set a school single-game scoring record.

Riding high, Moody got a jolt of reality the next week when it fell to King 20-6, dropping the Trojans to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in district. With the Buc Stadium field a quagmire after a steady rain fell throughout the day, Moody's wishbone never could get untracked.

“We couldn’t get around the corner because we couldn’t plant to make a cut,” Huff said. “We were just slipping and sliding.”

Cardenas has vivid memories of the King game and the field conditions.

“I remember it stopped raining before the game started, but the field was a mess by then,” he said. “It was just a swamp.”

In retrospect, Cardenas said the defeat helped the Trojans refocus.

“I think we needed that loss to get us back on track,” Cardenas said. “It was muddy that night, but Coach Smith told us it was muddy on the King side, too. We had a big head. We thought we were unbeatable.

“We realized, hey, we can get beat. We knew that if we wanted to make the playoffs, we had to go undefeated the rest of our games.”

Moody players walk off the field during a game in 1973.

'We jammed everything inside'

Joey Allen was in his second season as head coach at King when the Mustangs handed Moody its only regular-season loss that year.

One of the most respected defensive coaches in CCISD history, Allen devised a scheme to slow down Moody’s bread-and-butter play, the counter option.

“They gave Myers the ball a lot on that counter,” Allen said. “Cardenas was slick, but Myers was something else. We jammed everything inside and as soon as Abbey turned around on the counter option, the safety on his side came up flying.

“We wanted to take away the pitch and that meant Abbey had to carry the ball. Our defense did a good job, plus the wet field was to our advantage. Moody had a great ballclub. They were well coached and had great speed.”

In a game in which neither team passed, the Mustangs outgained the Trojans 278-190. King finished with 16 first downs and Moody had 10. The Trojans lost four fumbles and the Mustangs lost one.

The King offense also befuddled Moody with a formation that helped the Mustangs carve out yardage methodically and control the clock.

“When we were on offense, what we did was put an end over and had a wing over to the right, and then we had a strong set in the backfield,” Allen said. “We pitched the ball, cracked back and pulled everybody else.

“Our plan was if we could control the ball, we could win the game. We figured that if we could make maybe 12 first downs and control the ball, keep it away from them, and get some points some way, we had a chance to win.”

Allen recalled a phone conversation he had with Smith the next day.

“I’ll tell you a classy thing about Bob Smith,” Allen said. “He called me the next day. He said, ‘Joey, I was so upset after the game that I didn’t really congratulate you. I wanted to call to tell you that you all did a heck of a job.’”

Former Moody halfback Raymond Huff, 68, of Corpus Christi, left, and former quarterback Abbey Cardenas, 67, of Dallas, stand in front of the high school's entrance on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Cardenas tosses a ball back and forth in his hands.

'Harlingen played well and we had a bad game. It was very disappointing.'

The Trojans bounced back from the loss to King with a 47-7 rout of Robstown, and beat Carroll (39-10) and Beeville (46-14) before clinching the district title with a 14-3 victory against defending champion Alice.

Moody’s season to remember ended with a playoff game to forget in Harlingen.

Led by quarterback Freddy Parades, the Cardinals were 9-1 and were impressive on both sides of the ball. Harlingen kept the Moody defense on its heels with a balanced offense that averaged 360 yards — 195.7 rushing and 164.3 passing — during the regular season. The Cardinals’ defense was one of the best in South Texas, allowing 37.9 yards rushing.

Cardenas played the entire bi-district game despite being slowed by a badly bruised sternum that he injured in the regular-season finale against Alice. Cardenas aggravated the injury in practice a few days later, but he hung tough and was able to play with a cast on his chest.

Myers remembered being hobbled by a hip injury he sustained in the first half.

“I was more of a decoy,” Myers said. “My hip hurt and I didn’t have any speed. It was tough.”

The Trojans’ offense was dealt another blow in the third quarter, when Huff was ejected after being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct while playing defense.

“Things weren’t going well for us,” Cardenas said. “There was a lot of frustration for us. Raymond grabbed their tight end near the sideline and drove him all the way to the bench. It was pretty bad. Harlingen played well and we had a bad game. It was very disappointing.”

Former Moody quarterback Abbey Cardenas, 67, of Dallas, left, and former halfback Raymond Huff, 68, of Corpus Christi, lean against a Trojan helmet statue in front of the school on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Their team was the only in the history of the school to win a District title 50 years ago.

'He was a tremendous influence in my life'

All these years later, Cardenas and his teammates have fond memories of their late head coach. Smith died from cancer at age 80 in 2019.

“Coach Smith was a white guy who came into the hood and was immediately accepted,” said Cardenas, a retired fire fighter. “He was like family. He connected with the community, with our parents, the faculty, the students and, of course, his players.

“Coach Smith instilled some things in me that have stayed with me through my career as a fire-fighter, and as a husband and father. Things like leadership and having confidence in myself. He was a tremendous influence in my life.”

David Flores is a San Antonio-based freelance writer who writes about Coastal Bend sports history. He was born and raised in Corpus Christi.

High School Football Brownsville Veterans Memorial shocks Miller with 4th quarter comeback

High School Basketball From football to basketball, Billy White III leading Eagles to success

High School Football Everything you need to know ahead of Miller, Sinton and Refugio state quarterfinals

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's how the 1973 Moody High School football team made history