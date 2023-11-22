Special six: Mount Union football players earn top Ohio Athletic Conference awards

A wide-open end zone is reflected in Mount Union receiver Wayne Ruby Jr's visor as a scores a touchdown in last week's playoff game against Alfred State.

Six Mount Union football players are Ohio Athletic Conference special award winners for the 2023 season.

Quarterback Braxton Plunk is the Bob Packard Offensive Back of the Year. Wayne Ruby Jr. was selected the Ed Sherman Receiver of the Year. Mason McMillen was named the Gene Slaughter Linebacker of the Year. Josh Jones is the Lee Tressel Defensive Back of the Year. Rossy Moore was selected co-Paul Hoernemann Defensive Lineman of the Year. Ben Lilly was named co-Ken Wable Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Plunk is the offensive back of the year for the fourth straight season. He leads the OAC in passing yards with 2,745 and completion percentage at 73.2% He also has thrown 33 touchdown passes.

Ruby is the receiver of the year for the third straight season. He leads the OAC with 984 receiving yards, 15 touchdown catches and 61 receptions.

Moore earns his second player of the year award and first defensive lineman of the year honor. He leads the OAC with 21 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Mount Union defender Mason McMillen (17) recovers an Alfred State fumble during last week's playoff game.

McMillen is the linebacker of the year for the second time. He leads the Purple Raiders in tackles with 93.

Jones and Lilly are first-time player of the year selections. Jones has six interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Lilly anchors a line for one of the top offenses in the country.

Joining the six on the All-OAC first team are running back DeAndre Parker, defensive linemen Duke Hill and Von Factor, offensive lineman Giovanni Kennedy and safety John Roland.

Mount Union's second team All-OAC selections are tight end Chase Lawson, offensive lineman Jarrett Burress, running back Tyler Echeverry, defensive lineman Kaleb Brown, linebacker Ian Sexton and safeties Brandon Yanssens and Johnny Papesh.

Offensive lineman Mason Fortner and cornerback Deuce Parker are the Purple Raiders' honorable mention All-OAC selections.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plink runs for a touchdown during a game against Muskingum this season.

Braxton Plunk Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk is one of 20 semifinalists for the 2023 Gagliardi Trophy presented to the nation's top all-around NCAA Division III football player.

A three-time Gagliardi Trophy finalist, Plunk is the Division III active career leader in passing touchdowns (158), passing yards (14,356), and completions (1,142).

Of the field, Plunk has a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average as a marketing major with a minor in entrepreneur. He is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the student-athlete advisory and has volunteered for multiple organizations and functions.The Gagliardi Trophy finalists will be announced Dec. 7 during a live show on D3football.com. The winner will be revealed on D3football.com during the week of the national championship game set for Dec. 15.

A fan vote, which runs until Dec. 2, is live on D3football.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Who are the Mount Union football team's top OAC award winners in 2023?