Special report: How a rugby transfer really works

The fireworks and confetti may have gone off at Twickenham to signal the end of the Gallagher Premiership season with Northampton’s triumph, but there is no rest for rugby’s transfer market, with the salary cap about to rise from £5 million to £6.4 million.

Notable players who are out of contract in the summer of 2025 include Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Tom Pearson, Ollie Sleightholme, Rory Hutchinson and Will Evans. Which means from July 1, negotiations can formally begin between those players, their agents and other clubs.

Some of those players have already been asked to visit other clubs to meet directors of rugby, while one Premiership club has just 10 players under contract beyond the 2024-25 season.

Speaking to agents and club staff involved with recruitment (on condition of anonymity) Telegraph Sport has learned of players in the past 12 months being left with little option but to sign reduced contracts or be left without a club, with some considering their futures in the sport.

Meanwhile, strict rules on overseas players in both France and Japan mean that opportunities abroad may be in shorter supply.

The starting pistol

There are 124 agents registered with England Rugby and on the first day of July, the majority of those agents will send lists of their out-of-contract players to each club in the Premiership. “It takes away the skullduggery,” as one agent puts it.

Nick Kennedy, the former England lock who heads recruitment at Saracens, is cited as a master of knowing when players are out of contract, not just in England but across the globe. “Some other clubs appear to be pretty clueless,” says one agent. “That would surprise you – it’s a multi-million pound business, you would think they would have their detail nailed on.”

While clubs cannot officially talk to players until July 1, they can speak to their agents in advance. Telegraph Sport understands that some clubs wine and dine an array of agents in order to make potential negotiations easier later on.

It is worth noting here that the majority of the business carried out by clubs each season is based around retention, which takes up “70-80 per cent of your business” and teams aim to have wrapped up by November, according to a club source. The best intentions are to allow those who are not kept on enough time to find a new home.

Tommy Freeman is another top Premiership player who can formally start negotiating a move for next year from next month - Getty Images/David Rogers

Finding the right fit

Knowing who is available is one thing – working out whether they are the right fit is another. The days of signing players based on a highlights reel and one meeting are largely over, although one agent suggests that some clubs lower down the table might still take a punt.

Also, just because a player’s contract is expiring does not mean they are likely to be on the move. “You know that you are not going to be taking a marquee loosehead off another English club, so effectively you are looking at the second and third choices,” as one club source puts it.

Another highlights the importance of keeping the transfer committee to only two or three voices, having previously involved more members of the coaching staff when of course a scrum coach will prioritise a quality tighthead, while attack coaches want distributors and finishers, and so on.

According to one case study from a top club, once a player has been identified the head coach will then review between three to five full games of match footage, with the head of recruitment watching even more before coming to a conclusion. Players will be invited to visit clubs to tour facilities, even to attend matches, but heads of recruitment will also hit the road to meet with players and pitch their club, sometimes travelling internationally.

Having already identified talent and ability, clubs at this point are looking to see if the player is a right fit in terms of personality. Going through a player’s social media is an obvious start, with one club considering psychometric testing to measure a player’s personality – though they admit to the Telegraph that this proves difficult to arrange around negotiations.

What they are looking for, one source intimates, is how they will fit into a group that spends huge amounts of time together. You also have to factor in the comfort and integration of the athlete’s family. One club we spoke to flew out their player welfare manager for a two-hour meeting. As they tell us: “The player had never been to the UK, didn’t know the country and had a wife and small kids, so wanted some reassurances around how we look after players.”

More work now goes into arranging a house and ensuring a new signing is informed as much as possible about where they will live, in order to ensure players hit the ground running rather than needing months to settle into a new area.

You have to make your club as appealing as possible. As a club source tells The Telegraph: “We’re not in a market where a club is going to offer treble what another club has offered, the money is always going to be within the same parameters. There has to be a connection with something which resonates in their heart.”

Smokescreens and leverage

When it comes to money and how much to offer, there are times where multiple clubs might be interested in one player. The question is whether to believe that or not, given agents may suggest there is more interest in a player than is actually the case.

There is an appreciation out in the market that agents work for the players and recruiters work for the clubs – at times they are at odds. Even if a player wants to stay at their club, a good agent will try to get their client more money, even if one club contact suggests that to a certain extent “some of that is noise”.

One agent, acknowledging that tactic is both “a calculated risk” and “a big gamble”, explains: “You can hint at another club or another option, but there is always a 10 to 15 per cent chance that your club say ‘OK, we’re not ready to do this’ or ‘we’re not going to match that so just take the other offer’. And if there is not actually another offer, it is a big gamble to take on behalf of your players.”

Tom Pearson, on the right celebrating Northampton's Premiership final win, was hot property after the collapse of London Irish last year - Getty Images/David Rogers

Wildly different financial offers to players are also unlikely, according to one club source. Through the grapevine, agents, chatter, there are “very few secrets in rugby”. If a player is being chased by multiple clubs, they say, it will be known.

Nevertheless, money talks. One club revealed they tried to sign the England flanker Tom Pearson following the collapse of London Irish last year, but soon realised their hopes were slim given that Northampton Saints had a bigger budget after the departure of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. Within a week of opening talks, they knew they had no shot.

Contract wrangling

Two factors in recent years have had a seismic impact on player salaries, starting with the pandemic. No match-day revenues put a squeeze on the entire Premiership, leading to the reduction of the salary cap to £5 million in an attempt to lower costs and limit losses, leading to “a depression of wage” as one agent puts it.

According to Premiership Rugby’s latest salary cap report for 2022-23, the average salary was £182,866, a drop of nearly £5,000 on the previous season.

Yet the demise of Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish caused far greater damage. Suddenly about 150 players were looking for jobs in the middle of the season, long after teams had filled their rosters for the 2022-23 campaign. Those collapses handed the remaining clubs all of the negotiating power when it came to offering contracts.

“A player was on £80k last year and the club have said it’s £40k this year,” reveals one agent. “And the player has said can I get some flights in there, or what if I play 10 more games, and they’ve said ‘it’s £40k, take it or leave it – there are 10 more players out there who would bite our arm off for this contract’. A lot of players a bit later in their careers are getting their offers sliced, from £150k to £70k.”

Alfie Barbeary was left clubless after the collapse of Wasps - Getty Images/ Stu Forster

In a buyers’ market the clubs can chip away at some outgoings, with some agents having the unenviable task of selling reduced deals to their players. However, as one agent puts it, “you either have a job, or you don’t”.

There is the domino effect of players coming in from Worcester, Wasps or Irish and pushing other players out. Another club source notes that the collapse of Jersey Reds in the Championship has meant that even if players opted to drop down a division there are fewer well-paid options, forcing players to reevaluate their future in the sport.

They tell us: “If you have a player who is on £50k who gets spat out, they previously could potentially go and pick something up in the Championship in recent years. They are now probably getting to 28, 29 years old and thinking what is the next step, other than rugby, which pays me a similar amount of money but sets me up for the next 30 years, rather than a couple more playing rugby.”

Two-year deals remain the most popular contract length, giving players the chance to increase their salary rather than being stuck on the same amount for a longer period of time.

One agent tells us of how a seasoned international tells them they prefer a 12-month deal – the logic being that if they are a better player next year they can demand more money.

Another element is that within the new professional game partnership (PGP) agreement are proposals to limit Premiership senior squads to 35 places, plus a transition group of a dozen academy players.

One club source says that with clubs required to field an average of 15 English qualified players (EQP) in each match-day squad across the season, around 23 to 25 of the squad need to be English. This means not “trawling the global market for the majority of our recruitment”, with English talent now held at a premium.

Which could spell bad news for players without EQP status, and good news for those with English ancestry. “If you get capped by Scotland, are you viewed as less valuable? Well yes, in a way,” adds one agent.

Foreign options

While players have historically been envious of the amount of money on offer in France, actually getting hold of a contract given the strict JIFF requirements (joueurs issus des filières de formation, roughly translating as ‘academy-trained players’) for each squad is far from easy.

Each Top 14 squad has 12 non-JIFF spots (13 for promoted clubs), meaning 170 spots across the league are left “for the whole world to fight over”, as one agent puts it, adding that French clubs are moving off signing older UK players. French clubs might have bigger budgets but the salary cap is set at €11.3 million (£9.6 million) in the Top 14. “The salary cap doesn’t allow us to do whatever we want,” says a French club official.

A move to the second division, the ProD2, may not yield huge money (with salaries of around £5,000 to £8,000 per month) but comes with a house and “loads of time off”, says one agent, which might appeal to some Premiership players. It is a boom time in French rugby, with deals for TV rights recently increasing by 13 per cent, while another agent tells us they spoke to a club in the Nationale (the third tier) who claimed to be getting 30 CVs a week for players.

Where the French and English clubs really are miles apart is in terms of resource and willingness to pay transfer fees. They are more or less non-existent in England, with the last big move between Premiership clubs being Cam Redpath’s switch from Sale Sharks to Bath right before the pandemic, in 2020, for over £100,000. French clubs might be confined by the cap but transfer fees are separate transactions, hence Toulouse signing Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn from Edinburgh after the Rugby World Cup for a six-figure fee.

“That’s nothing for them,” says one agent in France, before referencing the purchase by Stade Français of two players, Mathieu Hirigoyen and Lucas Peyresblanques, who had come through the Biarritz academy and had relegation clauses. Stade paid €500,000 each (£472,000). “It’s the wild west. There is more and more buying out of contracts,” the agent adds.

Blair Kinghorn, who joined Toulouse from Edinburgh for a six-figure fee, celebrates winning the Champions Cup final - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

In Japan, the Top League might be an increasingly popular choice for UK-based players but squad places opening up there are now increasingly rare, partly because Japanese recruitment does not begin until the end of the UK season in April and May.

An agent explains to us the difficulty of advising a player to wait and see if options in Japan will become available, knowing that if they miss out, rosters will also be filled at Premiership clubs. Another agent tells us that it is unheard of for top players to wait that long. As they explain: “You would rather take the £100k gig in England than wait around for Japan.”

Japanese clubs are allowed 10 foreign players, of which three can be capped at international level. Given there are 26 teams across the top three divisions, that means only 78 spots for capped players, with many signed up to two or three-year deals, meaning those places rarely become available.

Land one of those deals however, with the clubs funded by companies, and the rewards are substantial. Richie Mo’unga, the All Blacks No 10, is on a reported salary of slightly over £1 million per season.

Backloading and the future

Back to the Premiership, this is a pivotal season for all clubs given that some players are about to be paid far closer to their actual worth, with the salary cap now rising by £1.4 million.

The reason for that, one club source tells us, is because: “A lot of clubs have backloaded a load of contracts into this cap going up.” This, they tell us, was always part of the plan. Every club has considerable outgoings and not many incoming, they say, but this is expected to even out after this coming season.

In terms of negotiating, sources tell us we will be heading into one of the busiest periods for years. One club source talks of exciting players coming into the league in the next 12 months.

Even so, the reality is that Covid led to universal belt-tightening across the sport. Companies willing to invest their money into sponsorship deals for boots and products now focus on only a select few players at the top – think Marcus Smith, Maro Itoje and Ellis Genge – rather than across the league.

One agent adds: “As ever things are great for the top guys; bigger salaries and more deals. Whereas a good but uncapped Premiership player, his life is noticeably worse compared to say, seven years ago. He can’t get a free pair of boots out of anyone, his salary is being pressured. It’s tough at the moment.”

And those are the players who after the collapse of three teams last season are lucky enough to still have contracts at all. Although, as Jonny May signing for French second division side Soyaux Angouleme this week shows, without a set transfer window, recruitment in rugby is an ongoing, relentless beast, as noted by one club source. “The market never shuts. It is always going.”

