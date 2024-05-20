SPECIAL REPORT: Barrel racer makes comeback after life-changing injury

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday night in a FOX51/KETK News special report, we share the story of an East Texan whose life has taken a lot of twists and turns following a serious injury while competing at the rodeo.

Brittany Baton hit the dirt head first, questioning whether or not that was the end for her.

“I truly thought that I was paralyzed and going to be paralyzed forever,” Baton said. “As soon as I hit the ground, my neck went one way my back went the other. I felt that snap.”

Wednesday night on KETK News at 10/FOX51 News at 9, we share the emotional journey of a barrel racer from Kilgore who is using her strength and determination to get back in the saddle in our special report “Taking Life By the Reins.”

