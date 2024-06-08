Special promotions planned for Seattle Mariners upcoming homestand

SEATTLE - After a week on the road, the Seattle Mariners are returning home to T-Mobile Park for a week-long homestand, featuring several fun promotions planned for local fans.

Once the M's finish their series against the Royals, the Chicago White Sox will arrive in the Emerald City on June 10. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's home games will all start at 6:40 p.m.

Then, on Friday, June 14, the Texas Rangers will start their three-game series against the Mariners. The M's took the last series against the Rangers 2-1 back in April.

Apart from exciting baseball, there are several promotions and special events going on at T-Mobile Park throughout the week. Here's what to expect:

Monday, June 10 vs. White Sox - Mariners Value Game (tickets as low as $10) & Saucey's Posse : Exclusive ticket offer that includes limited-edition Saucey's Posse T-shirt of pitcher Tayler Saucedo.

Tuesday, June 11 vs. White Sox - Mariners Value Game

Wednesday, June 12 vs. White Sox - Mariners Value Game

Thursday, June 13 vs. White Sox - Mariners Value Game & Buhner Buzz Night : Shave your head for a free ticket on the 30th anniversary of Buhner Buzz Night.

Friday, June 14 vs. Rangers - '70s Fireworks Night : Postgame fireworks show open to all fans.

Saturday, June 15 vs. Rangers - African American Heritage Day: A Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 16 vs. Rangers - Father's Day - Big Dumper Stadium Seat Cushion (First 10,000 dads get free seat cushion) & Youth Softball & Fastpitch Day (All kids 14 and under get free Julio Rodríguez poster after the game)

Let’s boogie 🕺



Get your groove on during our postgame ‘70s Fireworks presented by @TMobile next Friday night.



🎆 https://t.co/zGO5Bv7T08 pic.twitter.com/D1dgnA5Ru1 — T-Mobile Park (@TMobilePark) June 6, 2024

After Sunday, the M's won't be back in town until June 28, when they take on the Twins. The series opener is also J.P. Crawford "City Connect" Bobblehead Night, so make sure you're one of the first 20,000 fans to get through the gates if you want the souvenir.

Interested in attending any of these games? Check out the Seattle Mariners website for tickets and more information.

MORE SEATTLE SPORTS NEWS:

Castillo allows season-high 5 runs in 5 innings, Royals beat Seattle Mariners 8-4

Diggins-Smith's big second half leads Storm past Aces, 78-65

Seattle Seahawks expected to add QB P.J. Walker

Mariners blow 8-run lead, lose to Royals 10-9

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.