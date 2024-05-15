Special Olympics in need of volunteers for KY Summer Games

May 14—In a little less than a month, the state of Kentucky's Special Olympics Summer Games will take place at Eastern Kentucky University.

As staff and athletes continue their preparations for the games which are set to take place from May 31 through June 2, the Special Olympics are in need of volunteers.

"It is a very magical thing to see come together," manager of Volunteer Service, Michelle Roy, says. "The energy, excitement and enthusiasm from not just the athletes but from the volunteers, it's just simply amazing."

Special Olympics Kentucky is a volunteer driven organization and Roy says behind every volunteer is an athlete.

Roy is the mother of an athlete and has recalled the experience as very positive, life-changing in fact.

Roy's daughter is a multiple time medalist on the national stage in the 200m and 400m dash.

Recalling her daughter's run for silver, she remembered how special of a run it was.

"She was in fifth when she came around that last bend and I'm like 'you know what, you've given it all you've got and if this is the best you can do, this is great'," Roy said. "Then, she moved up fourth and I'm like 'this is straight up a miracle.' Then she made it into third and then we turned and we were all screaming. Lo and behold, she got up to second. It was just crazy."

Over one thousand athletes will participate in various events on EKU's campus from the track to softball and bocce.

Along with that, on Powell Plaza will be Olympic Town. Akin to the real life Olympic Village, athletes can go down there and do things between competitions, including check ups and recommendations for doctors through a program called Healthy Athletes.

For the state Summer Games to go smoothly, Special Olympics Kentucky needs over 750 volunteers.

Volunteers will help in staging, awards and running many of operations for the events.

For those interested in volunteer opportunities, contact Michaele Roy at 502-695-8222 or mroy@soky.org or visit Special Olympics KY volunteer opportunities page.