Special Olympics Summer Games return to Terre Haute in June

May 15—Special Olympics Indiana's annual Summer Games will be hosted in Terre Haute from June 7-9, bringing more than 5,000 athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers and spectators to the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

There will be three days of competition, friendship, fun and ceremony. The 2024 Summer Games will feature 2,300 athletes participating in seven Olympic-type sports including bocce, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, track and field and volleyball.

"For the athletes, these three days mark the culmination of a year's worth of hard work and training to their sports," Special Olympics Indiana President and CEO Jeff Mohler said. "We are proud to host these athletes and humbled by the dedication they showed in preparing for competition."

Alongside the competition, the 2024 Summer Games offer a series of events and opportunities for athletes and their families, the organization said. Opening Ceremonies features a parade of athletes, live entertainment and the lighting of the cauldron to kick off the weekend at Hulman Center. Olympic Town presented by Duke Energy offers a variety of activities, souvenirs, entertainment and games.

Summer Games also promotes nutrition and habits that help athletes improve their everyday health and fitness. The Healthy Athletes area includes free screenings and instruction on strong minds, healthy hearing, opening eyes and general health promotion.

All activities are free and open to the public.

Volunteers are still needed. Visit SOIndiana.org/Summer-Games to learn more and register.