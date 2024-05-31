MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Special Olympics Summer Games kicks off Friday at Maize High School and runs through Sunday, June 2.

Special Olympics serves about 5,000 people across the state, and 1,100 will be in Maize competing for the weekend.

The Summer Games showcase the talents and achievements of athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the state. Abbi Griswold says she’s looking forward to seeing old friends and making new ones.

“First, I was a shy person. I didn’t like talking to new people,” Griswold said. “Once I got into Special Olympics, it got me out of my shell. So now I have so many friends.”

Final leg of Special Olympics Torch Run Sunday in Wichita

There is a variety of sports, including track and field, soccer, bocce, and tennis. There will also be a talent show, athlete parades, and healthy athlete screenings.

People can get involved as volunteers, sponsors, donors or spectators.

For more information about how to participate, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.