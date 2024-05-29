Special Olympics State Summer Games to return to Eastern Kentucky this weekend

May 28—On Friday, the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games are set to take place at Eastern Kentucky University.

The games will begin on Friday, May 31 and continue through the weekend.

"This is the 12th consecutive year that Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have served as the Platinum Sponsor for the Games. Touchstone Energy is the largest single supporter of the State Summer Games," a press release from Special Olympics Kentucky said. "Touchstone's hot air balloon will be on display on the back Intramural Fields on Saturday, June 1, weather permitting."

Richmond police will be participating in the Special Olympics torch relay on the last part of the final leg into EKU with the Law Enforcement Torch Run. That torch run will start in Frankfort at the Capitol Rotunda.

"Opening Ceremonies for the Games will begin at 6:00 pm on May 31 in The Ravine near the center of the EKU campus (weather permitting). The Ceremonies will include introduction of the athlete delegations, a video presentation and the lighting of the Special Olympics cauldron. Due to construction on EKU's Alumni Coliseum, in the event of inclement weather, the Opening Ceremonies will be cancelled," the group said.

Competition begins Friday night on the Tom Samuels Track and will continue throughout the weekend.

According to the Special Olympics, the public is welcome to attend the Opening Ceremonies and all competitions. All are open to the public and there is no admission charge. All competitions on Saturday will be underway by 9 a.m.

Parents and athletes will also have an opportunity to visit Olympic Town as well. Olympic Town, much like the regular Summer Olympics set to take place later this summer in Paris, is set mimic the Paris Olympic Village.

"Saturday's activities will also include the popular Olympic Town area presented by Kona Ice, who joins the Summer Games as a sponsor this year. Olympic Town includes several interactive activities for athletes and their families. It is located in the Powell Plaza around the EKU Reflection Chapel," the Special Olympics said.

Along with that, there also a "Healthy Athletes Village" that will be available.

"This year's Healthy Athletes program features a Special Smiles location where athletes can receive dental screenings; an Opening Eyes vision screening venue; Healthy Hearing screenings; a Fit Feet location where athletes can receive podiatric evaluations; FUN Fitness, which gives physical therapy evaluations; Health Promotions, which offers advice on diet and other healthy lifestyles; and Strong Minds, which promotes the building of active coping skills. All services provided in the Healthy Athletes Village are free to the athletes and provided by volunteers," the release said.

Best of luck to all those competing this weekend!