Special Olympics is seeking 400 volunteers to meet its current shortfall

From June 7 through June 9, Special Olympics Washington will be hosting its annual State Spring Games and the need for volunteers is large.

It takes an army of volunteers to make the games successful and according to the program coordinator, there is a 400 volunteer staff shortfall.

There are 3 volunteer groups needed – General Event Volunteers, Healthy Athletes Volunteers, and Medical/First Aid Volunteers.

With many activities planned, there is a large need for volunteers at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma/Parkland.

Some limited opportunities are also available at the swimming competition at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way.

For more information please visit specialolympicswashington.org.