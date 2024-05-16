Special Olympics Oklahoma spreads positivity, inclusion

May 15—Davy Bonfiglio, a 17-year-old from Jay High School, was the first to cross the finish line in the boy's 800-meter run at Pioneer Stadium.

He then immediately turned around and cheered on his fellow racers. Because for him, Special Olympics Oklahoma isn't about competition. It's about a community of athletes coming together to encourage one another and move forward through their shared challenges.

"I love encouraging other people to finish," Bonfiglio said. "I love to watch people run. It brings joy to my heart if I can uplift others to give it the same effort that I do every single time."

The annual summer games began Wednesday in Stillwater and drew large numbers of participants, volunteers and supporters from across the state.

The first day of a three-day event began with a morning powerlifting competition at the Boone Pickens Stadium weight room.

Dozens of athletes of all ages participated in the event, which was assisted by Rob Glass, strength and conditioning coach for Oklahoma State football, as well as other members of his staff. OSU's First Cowboy Darren Shrum was also in attendance for support.

By far the most impressive lifter was 38-year-old Seth Vanover of Adair, who squatted 465 pounds. Vanover told the News Press he has been lifting for 20 years and has a personal best squat of 505 pounds.

On his last of three attempts, Vanover had 475 pounds on the bar but said his bands were too tight.

"I know I can do it next time," he said. "But first I'm going to take two weeks off, drinking beer and relaxing."

The track and field events began at Pioneer Stadium at noon with the 800-meter run, 25-meter partner walk the wheelchair events and the 4x100 relay.

Aiden White, a 9-year-old with cerebral palsy from Guthrie, worked on using a wheelchair for two years with his family and trainers. His mom, Melinda Epperson, was overjoyed to see the progress he has made show itself on the track.

"It was exciting. I'm glad he gets to do something like this," Epperson said. "It excites me to see him happy. He's getting better and better every year."

The events had a huge showing from Stillwater High School volunteers and students from other high schools in the state such as Norman North, Catoosa and Broken Bow.

The Special Olympics has made a clear impact not only on the state's students with disabilities, but also to the lives of their friends without disabilities.

The event fosters young adults who are brave, kind and accepting — people who don't shun others who look or sound different. Instead, they smile, say hello and offer a helping hand.