Special Olympics Michigan athletes hike for their health

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich (WJMN) – The Special Olympics Michigan Athletes have been working on their health and fitness during these past weeks. Tuesday, June 4th, they took their last hike of the SOMIFit program.

“So today is our final SOMIFit healthy hike and then we’re wrapping up a six week session of fitness,” said Pamela Bahrman, the Area Director for Special Olympics Michigan. “The athletes are out here at Lakenenland today, enjoying Lakenenland and doing a treasure hunt with different portions of the sculptures. The program generally runs between 6 to 8 weeks. And it’s just a program to provide additional health awareness and nutrition awareness.”

The SOMIFit program features various activities that help keep the athletes healthy, fit, and well. Through the 8-10 week long program, the athletes develop lifelong healthy habits, become healthier, and it also give the athletes resources that they don’t typically have access to.

“So the athletes mainly will learn different cardio exercises, and then each week they’re provided a tracking sheet,” said Bahrman. “So they kind of track their water, their different fruits and vegetables and their fitness. And then each week they’re given a new sheet in relation to some portion of fitness or wellness. So it’s kind of a resource for them. And then they’ve also received a booklet of different exercises that they can incorporate into their routine to help maintain their wellness.”

To learn more about the SOMIFit program, you can find the Special Olympics Michigan webpage about it here.

