Special Olympics Louisiana kicks off Camp Shriver 2024 in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Special Olympics Louisiana kicked off Camp Shriver 2024 with its opening ceremony at Thomas Park Recreation Center Tuesday.

The first Camp Shriver took place in the early 1960s, when Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver hosted 34 children and 26 counselors in her backyard due to a lack of acceptance from summer camps for children with disabilities.

Fast forward to 2024, the second consecutive year that Special Olympics Louisiana is participating in Camp Shriver in conjunction with the Lafayette Police Department.

Camp Shriver director Charles Courville said he is excited to see the Special Olympians be accepted and included by the Lafayette Police Department as well as the community.

“The community is involved in our program, which is very important to us,” Courville said. “Because part of our mission is to be included.”

The Special Olympians will spend the week participating in a wide range of sports alongside LPD, including flag football, basketball, kickball, boxing, and bocce ball. This is all part of their unified partners program.

Special Olympian Bailey Castille decided to dedicate her time this year to volunteering instead of participating in order to share her love for the organization with others in need.

“I know they need help, and I have a passion for helping,” Castille said. “So why not? This place means so much to me. All the special needs campers around the state need camps like these because we don’t have camps to be able to help specific needs.”

Camp Shriver 2024 will conclude on Thursday with an award ceremony and a cookout provided by LPD, all in celebration of unification and inclusion.

