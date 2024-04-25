Special Olympics to host Duck Derby

Apr. 25—The Madison County Special Olympics (MCSO) is going to be putting on a fundraiser at Adventure Falls-Lake Reba Park this April 27, from noon to 3 p.m.

This event is a Duck Derby, where individuals can adopt rubber duckies that will "race" to help support the local organization. Winners receive prizes based on the performance of their duck.

"Last year it was all live streamed", says Jamie Moore, the Recreation Coordinator for the MCSO. "But several of our athletes and families came out to run the event."

Moore hopes that they will be able to build on last year's success.

Despite only streaming the Duck Derby, MCSO was able to raise $7,000 between sponsorships and donations in the form of duck adoptions.

"We enjoyed it so much that we wanted it to grow into an in-person, free family event", says Moore.

The event will have food trucks, games, door prizes, bounce houses, a putting competition, and three duck races through the waterfalls.

In addition to the aforementioned attractions, MCSO will also be selling t-shirts that were designed by Alex Hester, one of the Special Olympic athletes.

"MCSO is funded solely on donations and fundraising. We have have ten sports that are offered throughout the year. With each sport we pay for Regional and State competition fees, overnight travel expenses, equipment, uniforms, end-of-the-season parties, and our annual banquet", says Moore.

She said that the money they receive is very important, as it gives athletes the opportunity to gain sports, have the proper equipment needed to compete, get exercise, and socialize on a weekly basis."

Though there is no specific goal in mind for donation at the Duck Derby, Moore is optimistic that they will exceed last year's amount.

A few of the prizes offered at the event include: a $50 gift card for the Bronze category race, $100 gift card for the Silver category race, and $250 for the Gold category race.

There will also be door prizes, everyone who attends will get a ticket and be automatically entered for a chance to win.