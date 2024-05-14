Special Olympics Florida ‘actively seeking community support’ ahead of Race for Inclusion

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Special Olympics Florida announced the date for its upcoming Race for Inclusion 5K run/walk and officials say they are looking for community support ahead of the race.

According to a release, the run/walk is “part of the statewide Race for Inclusion campaign supporting more than 70,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state.”

It is set for October 26 at the Rec Plex North at the University of West Florida.

Although the race is not until October, Special Olympics Florida says they are “actively seeking community support for this year’s race in Pensacola.”

Both individuals and businesses/corporations can support the race for inclusion, according to the release. “Individuals can register to participate and form teams. Businesses and corporations can come aboard as Race for Inclusion sponsors.”

Here’s how to help, according to the release:

Individuals looking to register for the race can sign up at Race for Inclusion’s website. Same-day registration is also available and begins at 8 a.m.

Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Michael Stone at 850-291-6234 or MichaelStone@sofl.org.

“Regardless of how you get involved, your support helps Special Olympics Florida serve more than 6,100 athletes in the western Panhandle with year-round sports programs, crucial health screenings, and life-changing leadership opportunities.” the release said. “Athletes participate entirely free of charge, thanks to the generosity of corporate and individual supporters.”

For more information, visit the Special Olympics Florida website.

