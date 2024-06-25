Special Olympics Bemidji competes in state swim meet in Lakeville

Jun. 24—LAKEVILLE — Special Olympics Bemidji swimmers had a memorable weekend in the Twin Cities area.

Nine athletes and four Unified partners competed at the state swimming meet June 15-16 at Century Middle School in Lakeville. A total of 14 medals came home to Bemidji after the weekend.

Swimmers not only competed in the pool, but they also went to the Como Zoo in St. Paul and a Minnesota Twins game.

Alicia Carter took first place in the 50-meter freestyle (1:23.34), as did Kyle Heffner (55.95). Rebecca Pukal (1:02.3) and Anthony Smith (26.87) won 25-meter backstroke races. Smith also won a 25-meter free race in 19.87 seconds.

Parker Bruns, Carly Gunvalson, Shawn Kiefer, Kristen Sandmeyer, Nash Tietz, Melanie Toftum and Marley Ueland all placed in the top three in their respective individual and Unified relay events.