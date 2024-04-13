Special Olympics athletes compete in track and field, bocce in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents, volunteers, and community members cheered on about 800 athletes Friday afternoon in Fayetteville as they competed in bocce and track and field.

They participated in long jump, tennis ball throw, softball throws, and relay races.

Deanna Snavely, paraprofessional in a special education classroom at Springdale High School, says a lot of the athletes are doing this for the first time.

“They were super nervous. So for us, it was just trying to get them where they weren’t nervous and just being happy and excited and just happy to be here and just have a fun day. Just do it to have fun,” Snavely said.

One of the Special Olympics athletes is 18-year-old Ellie Berta.

She got fourth place in the 25-meter walk and second place in the 100-meter walk.

Ellie has been competing for 11 years.

She was born with an extra 18th chromosome, and doctors told her family that she wouldn’t live long.

But she’s been proving those doctors wrong one year at a time.

“It’s just one more thing that the doctors told us not to hope for, we get to see her do and see her overcoming all the different obstacles from her diagnosis. It’s just really exciting and we’re just really, really proud of her,” said Ellie’s mother Jill Berta.

Ellie was able to have fun while staying active on the track and field at Ramay Junior High School.

Jill says being at this event is important for the athletes’ confidence and development especially because of the negative comments they receive on social media.

“The big message that people get is that they’re not good enough especially whenever they do have challenges in addition to just being a person,” Jill said. “You get a lot of feedback that tells you you can’t do this because you know you’re different.”

But those messages are proven wrong.

“These athletes just go to show you that yeah, they really can. Because I have watched people today that, I mean, they would hold their own in a mainstream competition. And, I mean, just the level of athleticism has been incredible,” Jill said.

These athletes were pushed out of their comfort zone

“I feel like it’s good for them to be around other people and peers that are like them and that they can see that they can do anything. Their dreams are just as big as everybody else’s dreams, and that’s why I do what I do,” Snavely said.

She says parents told her they were happy they brought their kids.

“I’ve talked to some of them today that came and they were like, ‘He would have never done this if you guys wouldn’t have had him do it.’ So it was fun,” Snavely said.

She says this event isn’t about winning but just having fun.

“Just go out and give 100% and do your best,” Snavely said.

