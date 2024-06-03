Special Olympics athletes compete at SOMI Summer Games

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJMN) – Special Olympics athletes from across the state were in Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University this weekend to compete in the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games. From swimming to volleyball to powerlifting and so much more these athletes have been able to show off the hard work they’ve put in their sport.

Athletes from Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 which serves Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties were involved.

This year, Special Olympics Michigan celebrated 50 Years of in-person State Summer Games at Central Michigan University.

