Special Olympics Arkansas hosts Spring Games at Mills High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Special Olympics Arkansas hosted its annual Spring Games event at Mills High School on Wednesday.

Organizers said there were over 450 different athletes from across the state competing in sports like track and field, walks and a wheelchair contest.

Arkansas schools receive national honors from Special Olympics for achievements with inclusion

Kara Newman is the area director and said this is her fourth year returning, and she’s happy to give those with disabilities a chance to come together.

“It gives them such a variety of abilities to shine,” Newman said.

The athletes have been training for several months, and there’s plenty of opportunity for anyone to take home a gold medal.

Convoy running through Little Rock raises money for Special Olympics athletes

Christy Davis was one of the many parents in attendance. She said this gives her son an opportunity to be confident among others like him who enjoy sports.

“He got fourth place in his track match, and I believe first in his softball, so I guess, it makes them feel belonging, a sense of belonging I guess,” Davis said.

New superintendent named for Arkansas School for the Deaf

This event has been held at Mills High School for the last three years and organizers look forward to returning.

“The faculty is wonderful to work with the facilities are perfect for our layout we hope to continue to have it here as long as they let us come back,” Davis said.

More information on the event can be found at SpecialOlympicsArkansas.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.