Special Olympians from across Indiana stream into Terre Haute for annual Summer Games

Vigo County Special Olympics athletes proudly paraded into Hulman Center on Friday evening, sharing high fives with Indiana State University basketball players, Spirit Squad members, Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun and other dignitaries.

Dason Crowley of the Vigo County Special Olympics team enjoys the sound of the band, Frequency, as he walks down the ramp into Hulman Center for the opening ceremony of the Indiana Special Olympics on Friday.

They joined more than 2,000 athletes from across the state taking in the thrill of Indiana summer game opening ceremonies. This year marks the 55th annual Special Olympics Indiana event.

At one point, the local athletes chanted “Vigo, Vigo, Vigo,” pumping their fists.

Julie Henricks, master of ceremonies, described “all the hard work. All the dedication. All the sweat and all the sore muscles” athletes have worked through this past year to participate in summer games.

“As you challenge yourself at these events, each one of us is truly inspired,” she told the athletes.

Earlier, the Vigo County delegation gathered on the north side of Hulman Center to wait for their turn to be part of the Parade of Athletes.

“Everyone is excited. This is the big celebration,” said Jodi Moan, Happiness Bag executive director.

Vigo County is represented by 90 athletes and five unified partners. Thirty volunteer coaches and chaperones are supporting the effort.

Among those eagerly waiting for the parade and ceremony was Arika Flesher, who will be doing powerlifting this year. She’s done track in the past.

She enjoys the competition and decided to do powerlifting “to get strong.”

Athlete Kyrie McGaha also was excited about the ceremony and this weekend’s competition; she will participate in cycling.

The ceremony included a tribute to former Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine, a longtime Special Olympics Indiana supporter who died in April. His son, Jimmy, who passed away last November, participated in Special Olympics.

In memory of Erksine, every athlete and coach will receive a special 55th summer games medal this weekend.

Competition begins

“Good job, Nikee,” volunteer coach Deana Wilson shouted out as Nikee Hudson and her brother, Doug, rode a tandem bicycle at the ISU Recreation East track during a qualifying event Friday afternoon.

Doug Hudson exchanges high-fives with his sister, Nikee Hudson, after they completed their Special Olympics 1K qualifying time trial on Friday at Indiana State’s Recreation East cycling track.

The Hudsons are participating in unified tandem competition, and Saturday, they will compete in 2K and 5K cycling events.

Nikee, 48, who’s participated in Special Olympics since age 12, is representing Vigo County although the family lives in Greene County; Nikee goes to Happiness Bag.

“It was great,” Nikee said after they completed their qualifying time; she’s participated in cycling for the past three years. “I love it.”

The brother and sister duo often ride at Shakamak State Park.

This is Doug’s second year to ride with Nikee, who previously rode with her sister. “I was the next in line,” he laughed.

Being part of Special Olympics “is fantastic,” he said. “To see the kids and adults, it gives them something to look forward to. She was so excited this morning.”

“We have great coaches, don’t we,” he said to Nikee, and she responded, “Yep.”

Their volunteer coaches for Vigo County cycling competition are C.J. Martin, his wife, Abby, and her mother, Deana Wilson.

C.J. Martin has been involved for about five years. Before then, Vigo County didn’t have a cycling team, and Al Perone started one.

Martin had worked at Happiness Bag in college and he also had participated in Trike and Tandem events at Indiana State University.

“Al knew I had the cycling experience and the experience with the community,” Martin said. “So when he reached out and asked if I would coach, I said, yeah.”

And he’s been involved ever since.

It’s very rewarding, said Martin, who works as an Indiana conservation officer. “My wife and I could be having a bad day, and we come to practice and it’s just so fun with the athletes. They always seem to be happy and in a good mood,” he said.

Being part of Special Olympics Summer Games “brings tears to my eyes seeing them so happy and excited,” he said. The families show much pride in their loved ones.

The athletes “look forward to it,” Martin said. “Starting tomorrow, they’re looking forward to cycling next year.”

The athletes practice for about eight to 10 weeks in the spring once weather gets warmer; they meet once a week.

Abbey Martin, who is with the Air National Guard, said her husband got her involved in coaching. “They are like our family now,” she said. “This is our favorite time of year. I love doing it and I love getting to know the athletes and their families.”

Robert Brown of the Vigo County Special Olympics team is greeted as he walks onto the floor of Hulman Center before the start of the opening ceremonies of the Indiana Special Olympics on Friday.

Abbey likes to say, “Indiana State [University] is the happiest place in Indiana on Special Olympics weekend.”

Another athlete participating in cycling is Jane Wood, who’s been in Special Olympics for 45 years. “It’s a good time,” she said. It’s her third year for cycling and she’s riding a three-wheel bicycle.

She looks forward to the summer games every year.

Her mom, Beverly Wood, said it’s been amazing to see how her daughter has progressed and benefited socially from Special Olympics.

“She sees so many friends from year to year that she looks forward to seeing, and she just loves being with her coaches,” Beverly Wood said. Jane bowled for many years, but more recently decided to try cycling.

“It brings me such joy to see Jane and all of her friends being able to do something special,” Beverly Wood said. “It’s nice to witness when they have accomplished so much and the pride that they have.”