'Special moment' as Fraser signs new Rangers deal

Robbie Fraser came off the bench for his Ibrox debut [SNS]

Robbie Fraser has signed a new contract at Rangers, tying him to the club until 2026.

The left-back, 21, made his first-team debut in May's 5-2 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee and he started the Ibrox side's final league game of the campaign, a 3-3 draw at Hearts.

Jefte has joined Rangers this summer while fellow left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is also under contract.

"We are delighted that Robbie has committed his future to Rangers," manager Philippe Clement told the Rangers website.

"The academy is fundamental to the future success of the club, and Robbie has impressed with his quality and tireless work ethic."

And Fraser added: "It’s a special moment and a big day for people close to me, my family and friends.

"I take so much pride in being involved with this football club and it’s a really good feeling to stay for a couple more years.

"The manager has shown an added faith in the young players, and he has given me my opportunity in the first team which I’m so happy about. I have a lot to be thankful for and I can really see positive strides for me moving forward."