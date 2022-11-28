'Special moment': Brian Robinson Jr.'s first 100-yard game leads Commanders

'Special moment': Robinson's big game leads Commanders to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- Brian Robinson Jr. didn't shed any tears, but he didn't have to for those watching to grasp the way he was feeling.

The rookie running back's emotions were on full display, understandably and deservingly so, when he addressed his teammates in the locker room following the Washington Commanders' 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at FedEx Field.

"I've been wanting to say this in front of the team: since everything happened back in August, I promise you everybody in this room has shown me unconditional love and support," Robinson said. "Just to help me get to this point, I couldn't be more thankful for everyone in this room."

Nearly three months ago, Robinson nearly lost his life after being shot twice as the victim of an attempted armed robbery in Washington, D.C. Remarkably, he made his NFL debut just six weeks after the shooting. And on Sunday, the running back turned in the best performance of his brief NFL career, totaling 125 scrimmage yards in Washington's triumph over the Falcons.

"It is just a special moment to have the opportunity to be able to do that and to do it after everything that's been going on this year," Robinson told reporters postgame.

It didn't take long for Robinson to make his presence felt in Sunday's contest. On the Commanders' first offensive drive, Robinson touched the ball twice on Washington's first six plays as the Commanders moved the ball effectively downfield into the red zone.

On the seventh play of the opening drive, facing first-and-10 from the Atlanta 14, quarterback Taylor Heinicke dropped back to pass with Robinson lined up to his right. Robinson immediately became open and Heinicke hit him in stride. The running back did the rest, running over a Falcons defender for his first career receiving touchdown.

"[When you] catch the ball and you really got all that space, and it's you versus a defensive back, you've gotta win at least 80, 90 percent of the time," Robinson said. "... I want DBs to have to fear me and respect me. So, any chance I get to impose my will on a defensive back or any back, I'm going to do that."

After the touchdown, Robinson's big afternoon was just getting started. On a day where rainfall lasted almost the entire evening, the Commanders leaned on Robinson and the run game to anchor the offense. The day ended with the first 100-yard rushing outing of his career.

Since Robinson returned to the lineup in Week 5, he had shown flashes of his potential but was never able to do such over the entire course of a game. The former Alabama star entered Sunday averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, as Washington mainly leaned on him in short-yardage situations.

Robinson carried the ball 18 times for 105 yards on the day, including a 21-yard gain -- his longest carry of the season. His 5.8 yards per carry mark was a drastic improvement from what he had previously put on film. Additionally, Robinson showcased his ability to make plays when getting into the second level, something he had rarely flashed before.

"I thought his performance was outstanding," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. "... He's running with more confidence. He's starting to get a little bit better feel as to cutbacks and running with his vision."

Robinson has said multiple times that he's still working on building up his confidence to where it was in training camp during the preseason. After Sunday's game, he believes that confidence is coming back.

"Definitely getting more and more confidence as the game goes on, as the weeks build-up," Robinson said. "I'm starting to get more comfortable in my second-level play. Just getting up on the second level and making a second-level move. At first, it was just kind of like get me that pump to get back up on that second level, but now I want to take that next step and play on the second level and finish on the second level."

Considering the circumstances, what Robinson was able to show vs. Atlanta -- and what he's put on display all season -- has truly impressed his teammates.

"That's what he's capable of," running back Antonio Gibson said. "Still a rookie and probably still has a whole way to go, but he's out here running hard and breaking tackles. The yards after contact is insane and he continues to show that."

"He had a speech for us today. We're so happy and so proud of him for what he's gone through and the type of person he is," offensive tackle Charles Leno said. "Football alone, we know he's a good football player. But the person that he is, he's an amazing person, an amazing human being. I love everything about him."

During his postgame press conference, Robinson refused to take all the credit for his big day. The rookie specifically shouted out his offensive line and the tight ends for leading the way for him and making his job easier.

"They got movement from the first snap until the last snap, and they got stronger as the game continued to go on," he said. "A few injuries on the O-line and those guys got back in and continued to roll. I feel like we got movement off their defensive front the whole game. I'm proud of those guys."

When the Commanders drafted Robinson in April, they hoped his physical running style would be the perfect complement to Gibson's game. But on Sunday, Robinson showed he has the potential to be much more than just a power-back.

And as Washington, now 7-5, enters the homestretch of its season, expect a lot of Robinson touches moving forward.

"I just do what I got to do to bring that energy to the offense," Robinson said. "Whatever that takes, if I got to be vocal or if I just got to go be physical on the field. I feel like guys want to get better and want to be physical. We want to be that type of team so we just got to continue to work on that and be consistent in certain areas and I feel like we will be great."