'Special' Mainoo before Alexander-Arnold? England set for Denmark

[PA Media]

England play their second group game of Euro 2024 against Denmark on Thursday (17:00 BST) and one of the questions around Gareth Southgate's selection is in the centre of midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, used primarily at full-back by Liverpool, started in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in Sunday's 1-0 win over Serbia.

However, three Premier League legends would be keen to see Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo given an opportunity to start.

"There is still a question mark about Trent," former England midfielder Frank Lampard told BBC Sport. "I am a massive fan, but to come in at this level and play there when there are so many different elements of the game to understand is difficult.

"I would look at Kobbie Mainoo and getting him in. Some kids come along that just settle into the team.

"You need to be able to find the pass at the right time. He sees it and nothing fazes him."

Spain's 2010 World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas said: "Mainoo is so young and so unpredictable but he has this potential to play in-between the line. He's a special player.

"I would love to see England play more offensive and on the front foot, I think it's the perfect opportunity."

Ex-England and United captain Wayne Rooney is another in favour of Mainoo starting, adding: "I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100%.

"It's not that Trent can't play there. But I think to play in midfield you need that discipline, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, and [Alexander-Arnold] might get found out a little bit."

