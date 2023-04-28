Special guest to announce Dolphins’ second-round pick

The second night of the NFL draft is set to kick off on Friday night, and the Miami Dolphins are expected to finally make their first selections.

At this point, general manager Chris Grier is expected to bevon the clock at picks No. 51 and 84.

During the second round, teams will have some special guests announcing their picks, and, for the Dolphins, those duties will be handled by left tackle Terron Armstead.

Interestingly enough, two of Miami’s biggest needs are on the offensive line, so Armstead may announce someone he’ll be mentoring in short time.

